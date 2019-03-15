For the first time in a long time — and last time — TCU and UTA baseball playing here

TCU and UT Arlington will play at Globe Life Park in Arlington for the first time in six years.

The 7 p.m. Tuesday meeting will be a home game for the Mavericks. It’s the last time the teams will play at the park with Globe Life Field opening in 2020. UTA has played at Globe Life Park the past six season, including against TCU in 2013.

Tickets are $12 and will be available the day of the game at the Globe Life Park box office. The only access will be through the first base gate, which opens at 5 p.m. The box office opens at 9 a.m.

Another ticket option is also available. Combination tickets for $25 include a game admission, a ballpark tour and access to watch the teams warmup. For information visit texasrangers.com/tours.

The Horned Frogs (9-6) host Eastern Michigan for a three-game set this weekend at Lupton Stadium. The Mavericks (11-6) host Georgia Southern this weekend at Clay Gould Ballpark.