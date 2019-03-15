TCU

For the first time in a long time — and last time — TCU and UTA baseball playing here

By Stefan Stevenson

March 15, 2019 02:46 PM

Construction in and around Globe Life Park in Arlington has created parking revisions.
Construction in and around Globe Life Park in Arlington has created parking revisions. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com
Construction in and around Globe Life Park in Arlington has created parking revisions. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

TCU and UT Arlington will play at Globe Life Park in Arlington for the first time in six years.

The 7 p.m. Tuesday meeting will be a home game for the Mavericks. It’s the last time the teams will play at the park with Globe Life Field opening in 2020. UTA has played at Globe Life Park the past six season, including against TCU in 2013.

Tickets are $12 and will be available the day of the game at the Globe Life Park box office. The only access will be through the first base gate, which opens at 5 p.m. The box office opens at 9 a.m.

Another ticket option is also available. Combination tickets for $25 include a game admission, a ballpark tour and access to watch the teams warmup. For information visit texasrangers.com/tours.

The Horned Frogs (9-6) host Eastern Michigan for a three-game set this weekend at Lupton Stadium. The Mavericks (11-6) host Georgia Southern this weekend at Clay Gould Ballpark.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

texas-rangers

uta

texas-christian-university

Stefan Stevenson

Stefan Stevenson has been covering sports for the Star-Telegram since 1997. He spent five years covering TCU athletics, which included two BCS bowls, two trips to the college World Series and the move to the Big 12. He has covered the Texas Rangers since 2014 and started reporting on the Dallas Cowboys in 2016.

  Comments  