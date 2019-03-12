UTA

UT-Arlington’s Ogden recognized for Mavericks’ on-court success with Sun Belt award

By Drew Davison

March 12, 2019 12:04 PM

UTA AD Jim Baker announces Chris Ogden

Athletic director Jim Baker announced Chris Ogden as the eighth men's basketball coach in UT Arlington history on Friday, April 6.
By
By

UT-Arlington faced criticism last off-season when it fired Scott Cross, the winningest men’s basketball coach in school history.

But Chris Ogden appears to be a capable replacement, earning Sun Belt Coach of the Year honors on Tuesday. The award was voted on by the Sun Belt’s 12 coaches and select media, according to a press release issued by the conference.

Ogden, the former Texas and Texas Tech assistant, went 12-6 in the conference this season. The Mavericks (16-15 overall) will have the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Sun Belt tournament in New Orleans, and won’t play until Saturday at 5:30 p.m. against an opponent TBD.

Ogden took over for Cross, who had posted three straight 20-win seasons and had a career record of 225-161 in 12 seasons.

Cross is now an assistant at TCU.

