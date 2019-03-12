UT-Arlington’s Ogden recognized for Mavericks’ on-court success with Sun Belt award

UT-Arlington faced criticism last off-season when it fired Scott Cross, the winningest men’s basketball coach in school history.

But Chris Ogden appears to be a capable replacement, earning Sun Belt Coach of the Year honors on Tuesday. The award was voted on by the Sun Belt’s 12 coaches and select media, according to a press release issued by the conference.

Ogden, the former Texas and Texas Tech assistant, went 12-6 in the conference this season. The Mavericks (16-15 overall) will have the No. 2 seed in the upcoming Sun Belt tournament in New Orleans, and won’t play until Saturday at 5:30 p.m. against an opponent TBD.

Ogden took over for Cross, who had posted three straight 20-win seasons and had a career record of 225-161 in 12 seasons.

Cross is now an assistant at TCU.