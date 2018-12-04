Paul McCartney is coming to ... Arlington?! The Beatles great has booked Globe Life Park

Legendary rock-and-roll performer Paul McCartney will play Globe Life Park in Arlington on June 14.
The Beatles founder added the home of the Texas Rangers baseball club to his schedule, Live Nation announced Tuesday.
“It will be a historic night for Globe Life Park in Arlington, which has never hosted a concert tour stop, let alone an acclaimed artist of McCartney’s significance,” the Texas Rangers said in a statement. “Globe Life Park in Arlington will host its first-ever touring concert in grand style, adding another venue to the legend’s long history of baseball park performances.
Tickets are set to go on sale at 10 a.m. Dec. 13.
McCartney’s shows typically run nearly three hours and are known for their mix of tunes from throughout his 50-year career. He likely will play Beatles tunes as well as songs from his band Wings and his vast catalog of solo material.
“We are ecstatic to host Sir Paul McCartney at Globe Life Park in Arlington as part of his Freshen Up Tour,“ said Sean Decker, Texas Rangers senior vice president of operations and events. “This will be a historic event that fans will remember for years to come as the venue approaches its final season as a Major League Baseball park.”
What better way to say goodbye to Globe Life Park, which the Rangers will leave in 2020. Globe Life Field is being built across the street for the baseball club, and the long-term future of Globe Life Park is uncertain, Arlington city officials have said.
The show will be part of McCartney’s Freshen Up U.S. Tour.
The Texas Rangers will be opening a three-game series at Cincinnati on June 14 and will return home June 17 for a seven-game homestand. Concert stages are notoriously hard on natural surfaces, so, depending on the stage layout, the Globe Life Park outfield might look like Oakland Coliseum during football season.
McCartney is known for his big stadium gigs. In 2008, he joined Billy Joel as the last performers at New York’s Shea Stadium — where The Beatles had played in 1965.
Maybe McCartney has a thing for baseball park acoustics. He also has played Chicago’s Wrigley Field and Boston’s Fenway Park.
