Black Thursday: Texas schools lay an egg at Big 12 tournament

Thursday wasn’t a banner day for Texas schools at the Big 12 tournament.

Baylor couldn’t stop a red-hot shooting Iowa State team. TCU ran out of gas against Kansas State. Texas Tech lost a stunner to West Virginia. And Texas disappointed in its upset bid of Kansas.

An 0-4 day for the Texas schools the day after Oklahoma’s two schools were ousted in similar fashion. How embarrassing considering all four programs feel worthy of NCAA Tournament bids.

It didn’t get off to a promising start.

Iowa State shot more than 50 percent from the field (30-for-58) and 3-point range (13-for-25), and routed Baylor 83-66.

“I think everybody in the league knows when they’re on, they’re capable of being a Final Four team,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said.

TCU was next and had a lead for the majority of the game against Kansas State. But a 17-2 run in the second half pushed K-State ahead, and it didn’t look back as it improved to 3-0 against TCU this season.

“We had the lead, played well early,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon said. “Just seemed to be the more physical tema, Kansas State. We weren’t able to get it done.”

Texas Tech seemed to be the favorite to salvage the state’s day in the night session. But West Virginia opened the game red-hot, and Texas Tech simply couldn’t dig itself out of a big hole.

Red Raiders star Jarrett Culver scored 26 points, but that wasn’t enough to overcome the other issues on the day. Tech was outrebounded, 44-30, and lost the second-chance points battle 22-11.

West Virginia is the first 10-seeded team to reach the semifinals in two decades.

“West Virginia played great. Our game plan was to try to rebound with West Virginia,” Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said. “In no way did we think we could outrebound them, but we wanted to be competitive on the boards. … Give West Virginia credit. They beat us.”

The last hope was Texas, a Longhorns team desperate to strengthen its case for an NCAA Tournament bid. But Texas shot just 35.7 percent and missed seven free throws against crowd favorite Kansas.

KU also outscored Texas, 17-0, in fast-break points.

It left the Longhorns at 16-16 for the season, losing five of their last six. That certainly doesn’t sound like a resume for the Big Dance, but time will tell.