TCU falls to K-State in Big 12 tournament. Frogs go home hoping they did enough for NCAAs

TCU saw a double-digit lead fade away for the second consecutive game in the Big 12 tournament. This time, though, the Frogs couldn’t rally back.

Kansas State showed why it’s the league’s co-champion, overcoming an early deficit and holding off a late charge for a 70-61 victory over TCU in the quarterfinals of the Big 12 tournament on Thursday at the Sprint Center.

K-State (25-7) won all three games against TCU this season, and will take on Iowa State in the first semifinal game Friday.

For TCU (20-13), the hope is that it did enough Wednesday to secure a bid into the NCAA Tournament. The Frogs knocked off Oklahoma State in dramatic fashion, putting them at the 20-win mark and seemingly in the Big Dance.

TCU will find out on Sunday whether that holds true when the field is announced.

The Frogs certainly showed it can play with the top teams in the country, including No. 15 K-State.

TCU jumped out to an early lead and stayed in front until the 14:48 mark of the second half.

K-State’s Kamau Stokes missed a free throw, but the ball bounced to his teammate Xavier Sneed. Sneed kicked it back out to Stokes, who drained a 3-pointer from the wing to give the Wildcats a 42-39 lead. They didn’t trail the rest of the way.

That was the pivotal play in what became a 17-2 run by K-State in which it took control of the game. Sneed scored the final five points of that run, including a 3-pointer at the 11-minute mark to make it 51-41.

TCU didn’t go away without a fight. The Frogs pulled to within 55-52 on a layup by Desmond Bane, but the Wildcats answered with a four-point play. Sneed made a 3-pointer while being fouled by Kouat Noi, and knocked in the free throw for a 59-52 lead with 5:29 left.

TCU had a late 6-0 run to make it a 63-60 game with 1:28 left, but K-State answered once again with a 3-pointer by Sneed.

The Frogs were led by Bane’s 16 points. Alex Robinson had 12 points, and Kevin Samuel had 11.





TCU finished the game with 18 turnovers compared to K-State’s nine. That translated to a 22-4 advantage for K-State in points off turnovers. The Wildcats also doubled the Frogs’ second-chance points, 12-6.