Are the Big 12’s bowl affiliations staying the same or changing? Bob Bowlsby answers

The Big 12 bowl affiliations are staying the same, commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Thursday.

The Big 12 will remain tied to the Alamo, Camping World, Texas, Liberty, Cheez-It and Armed Forces bowls. The hierarchy will remain the same.

Bowlsby said the contract between the conference and each bowl game runs through the College Football Playoff’s current deal through the 2025 season.

The exception is the Texas Bowl, which expires a couple years before that. Bowlsby wasn’t exactly sure of the year.