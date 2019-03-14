TCU

Are the Big 12’s bowl affiliations staying the same or changing? Bob Bowlsby answers

By Drew Davison

March 14, 2019 08:58 PM

TCU’s Justin Rogers runs through drills before Cheez-It Bowl

TCU's prized 2018 recruit, QB Justin Rogers, served as the backup at the end of the season. The Frogs quarterback ran through drills before last month's Cheez-It Bowl.
By
By

The Big 12 bowl affiliations are staying the same, commissioner Bob Bowlsby said Thursday.

The Big 12 will remain tied to the Alamo, Camping World, Texas, Liberty, Cheez-It and Armed Forces bowls. The hierarchy will remain the same.

Bowlsby said the contract between the conference and each bowl game runs through the College Football Playoff’s current deal through the 2025 season.

The exception is the Texas Bowl, which expires a couple years before that. Bowlsby wasn’t exactly sure of the year.

