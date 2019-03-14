Bradley, Townley combine for 22 points for UNT, but No. 24 Rice too much in C-USA tourney

Madison Townley and Terriell Bradley each scored a team-high 11 points, and Townley grabbed eight rebounds for North Texas in a 61-43 loss to No. 24 Rice in the Conference USA Championships on Wednesday at The Star in Frisco.

Each team had 20 field goals but Rice (26-3), the top seed, hit 16 of 19 free throws while North Texas was just 2 of 6 while finishing its season at 15-15 and 7-9 in C-USA. The Owls also had five 3-pointers compared to just one for the Mean Green.

“Tough game for us,” UNT head coach Jalie Mitchell told MeanGreenSports.com. “For the most part our team got the shots we wanted. If we could have put the ball in the hole a little more and kept them off the line, we would have had a chance in the end. Super proud of my team as always and how we fought.”

Rice will play 4th-seeded Western Kentucky in the semifinals at 5:30 p.m. on Friday.