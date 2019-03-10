TCU basketball trio earns All-Big 12 honors

Desmond Bane headlined a group of three TCU basketball players honored on Sunday.

Bane, a junior guard who is leading TCU in scoring, earned All-Big 12 second team honors. Senior point guard Alex Robinson was named to the third team and sophomore forward Kouat Noi earned honorable mention.

It’s the third consecutive season a TCU player has earned second-team honors. Bane joins Vladimir Brodziansky (2017) and Kenrich Williams (2018).

Bane is leading TCU and ranks fourth in the conference with 15.2 points. He scored a career-high 34 points in Saturday’s victory over Texas. Bane has scored 20 or more points in seven games this season.

Robinson, meanwhile, led the league in assists with 6.9 per game. He became TCU’s all-time leader in assists earlier this season.

And Noi finished the regular season as the Frogs’ second-leading scorer and ninth in the league with 14.1 points per game.

The All-Big 12 awards were selected by the league’s head coaches, who are not allowed to vote for their own players. The Associated Press’ All-Big 12 team, which is voted on by media members including the Star-Telegram, will be announced on Tuesday.

TCU is the No. 8 seed for the Big 12 tournament and will face Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Sprint Center in Kansas City, Missouri.

Tech sweep

Texas Tech, fresh of earning a share of the program’s first Big 12 regular-season championship, swept two of the more prestigious awards on Sunday.

Sophomore Jarrett Culver earned player of the year honors, the first player in Red Raider history to earn that distinction. Culver averaged 18.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists this season, and is projected as a lottery pick in this summer’s NBA Draft.

And Chris Beard was named the league’s coach of the year for the second straight season.





Other notable honors --

▪ K-State’s Barry Brown, Jr. was named defensive player of the year.

▪ Kansas’ Dedric Lawson was named newcomer of the year.

▪ Texas’ Jaxson Hayes was named freshman of the year.

▪ Iowa State’s Lindell Wigginton earned the sixth man award.

▪ Oklahoma’s Kristian Doolittle was named most improved player.