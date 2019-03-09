TCU coach Jamie Dixon expresses ‘shock’ over assistant’s link in FBI corruption case

TCU coach Jamie Dixon said he was “shocked” when he learned one of his assistants had been linked to the FBI’s college basketball corruption case.

Assistant Corey Barker allegedly received payments to steer TCU players toward a specific sports agency. Barker has been placed on administrative leave and it’s unknown when or if he’ll rejoin the coaching staff this season.

“We’ll see where it goes,” Dixon said after TCU’s 69-56 victory over Texas on Saturday. “But he’s certainly a good person, a good man, good family man, and the guys were upset because he means a lot to them. He’s a good man and that’s all I can say.”