Desmond Bane’s career day gives TCU much-needed win at Texas

TCU is going into the Big 12 tournament with momentum. And a much-needed win for its NCAA Tournament dreams.

Junior guard Desmond Bane had a career day, and TCU looked the part of a March Madness-worthy team in a 69-56 whipping of Texas on Saturday afternoon at the Frank Erwin Center.

TCU (19-12, 7-11 Big 12), the No. 8 seed for next week’s Big 12 tournament, will face today’s winner of West Virginia-Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. on Wednesday in Kansas City, Mo.

Texas (16-15, 8-10 Big 12), meanwhile, has an impressive ranking in the NCAA’s new NET system, but is now almost in a must-win situation to secure a spot in the NCAAs. The committee may have a hard time giving an at-large bid to a .500 team.

For TCU, it’s a step in the right direction in solidifying its case.

Bane starred, scoring a career-high 34 points and tying a career-high with six 3-pointers. Bane had been 6-for-6 from deep before missing his final attempt. Bane’s previous high had been 27 at Iowa State last season.

Texas had taken a 22-16 lead following an 8-0 run with 7:08 left in the first half, but TCU closed strong with a 19-5 run to take a 35-27 lead into the locker rooms. Bane scored seven of his 12 first-half points in that stretch.

TCU won the rebounding battle 20-10 in the first half, and also went 5-for-7 from 3-point range. Texas, meanwhile, went 3-for-11 from long range in the opening half, and was just 1-for-8 from the field the final seven minutes.

TCU kept a comfortable lead the rest of the way, improving to 16-2 when leading at halftime. Texas is now 0-8 when trailing at halftime.