Rare off-night for Moore helps Longhorns edge Horned Frogs in Big 12 tournament

Senior forward Amy Okonkwo posted a double-double with 21 points and a career-high 16 rebounds and TCU shot 35 percent from the floor in a nail-biting 66-64 loss to No. 21 Texas in the first round of the Big 12 tournament on Saturday at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

Okonkwo, who came in averaging 13 points and five rebounds per game, was aggressive early for the Frogs (20-10, 10-9 Big 12) in scoring 13 first-half points. Okonkwo finished 9 of 17 from the floor.

“Extremely physical,” TCU head coach Raegan Pebley said. “I’m proud of my players and what they have put into this season and what was left of it tonight. A very driven, motivated team with a lot left in their tank.”

The TCU junior duo of Kianna Ray and Jayde Woods were the only other Frogs in double-digits. Woods had 13 points and six assists on a career-high three 3-pointers made. Ray added 12 points, which were all 3-pointers in the second half.

“Our eyes were on the prize and our heads weren’t down at any point, so just locking in and continuing to fight for each other is what we did,” Ray told GoFrogs.com.

TCU’s first-team All-Big 12 selection Jordan Moore got in foul trouble early and was held to just two points for the first time this season.

“This is the one of the top field goal percentage players in our league and to go 0 of 8 right at the rim, she needed her teammates to step up because that’s how it was going for her,” Pebley said.

Texas (23-8, 13-6 Big 12) was led by junior standout Sug Sutton, who finished with 15 points, 9 rebounds and five assists. Dani Williams also had the hot hand for the Longhorns with a 20-point outing of her own on 8 of 13 shooting.

The game was tied at 59 with under two minutes to go as Texas managed to hold off the Horned Frogs at the free throw line. The Longhorns shot 80 percent from the foul line, and both teams forced 11 turnovers. Texas will play Iowa State on Saturday.

“This is the Frog family,” Okonkwo said. “We are going to stay together no matter what.”