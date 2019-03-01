Her impact on TCU’s women’s basketball program is undeniable. But it’s also not over.

Between the lines, basketball can be an escape from the real world. Passing, shooting, running up and down the floor, it’s all present in the moment.

Given her towering height at a young age, TCU senior center Jordan Moore knew she couldn’t pass up the chance to lace up.

The Round Rock, Texas native didn’t take basketball seriously until seventh grade and doesn’t know where the love of the game came from.

What’s known now, though, is that she made the right choice in following her intuition toward the hardwood.

“No one else in my family is athletic,” said Moore, who is now 6-foot-3. “I was in seventh grade and everyone was trying out for basketball and I wanted to try out too. And I was taller than everybody, so I asked my mom and she said I could try out.”

As history has shown us, basketball in Texas is nothing short of competitive. But to go alongside her height advantage, Moore knew she had the chance to compete against others.

She climbed the ladder quick in making her post-moves distinct, which led her to make the varsity team her sophomore year at Stony Point High for a chance to showcase her talent.

Former Stony Point head coach Keith Allen had nothing but praise in reflection of Moore’s impact.

“When I became the head coach at Stony Point, I immediately recognized the potential in Jordan,” said Allen. “Jordan was always the model teammate. She loved her teammates and was the first to congratulate their successes. She always led by example, was the hardest worker in the gym, and was a joy to coach.”

She was named the All-Central Texas Player of the Year for the 2013-14 season as a junior after averaging 20.8 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game, becoming the first player from Round Rock ISD to earn the award since 1990.

Numbers don’t lie and it became clear that basketball was it.

During the off-season, Moore would play AAU ball and said that’s where she realized the amount of talent in Texas after competing against Baylor standout Lauren Cox and Erin DeGrate from Texas Tech.

“I would say it’s a stress reliever…to be able to go out and just play basketball specifically and worry about nothing else,” said Moore on why she stuck with basketball. “It’s talking to my teammates, blocking shots, sprinting down the floor, it’s a release that I’m right here right now and I don’t have to worry about anything else.”

Tabbed as a four-star recruit by ESPNW her senior season, the Moore uproar was getting louder.

“I was getting a lot of letters from all over the country,” Moore said. “And I eventually made the decision to stay in Texas to stay close to my family.”

Moore said suiting up in purple for the Horned Frogs was an easy choice given its history and how welcoming the community and campus felt.

It wasn’t hard for Moore to continue her style of play at the collegiate level. Moore played all 33 games her freshman season and averaged just over seven points per game. She recorded multiple blocks in 17 games.

Her sophomore and junior season just kept getting sweeter as the demand of her post presence increased. Moore was named All-Big 12 honorable mention her junior season after averaging 13 ppg.

Moore led the Frogs to a WNIT semifinal run in 2018 after averaging 15.4 ppg and was named to the WNIT All-Tournament team.

“Her growth was very process focused,” said TCU head coach Raegan Pebley. “She didn’t just one year make a big jump, but got better every single year.”

There was a lot for Moore to process through three seasons of wearing purple and white.

“I’m still learning things,” she said. “I feel that other teams don’t have that mindset of learning from others. I’m one of those that is still learning every day.”

Alas, the Moore era at TCU is dwindling down.

Through 26 games this season, she is averaging a team-best 16.1 ppg and 8 rebounds. Moore has powered TCU to the fifth place in the Big 12.

When asked about her legacy and the impact she wants to leave at TCU, Moore emphasized reliability.

“I’d say reliable, I want to be there for my teammates and for my coaches,” she said.

Moore’s time spent in Fort Worth proved to be bigger than basketball. To come to a city with no family ties or home cooked meals, it was a decision Moore made to individualize herself and hit a few post-move shimmies along the way.

What’s next?

The talks of Moore’s life after TCU are already in full force.

“There has been talk about me playing professionally, and I have already filled out my WNBA forms,” said Moore. “I definitely want to keep playing after TCU, and if I don’t end up continuing playing then I’ll be fine with starting a job. I have no problem and would love to do a 9-5, because all I know is basketball and school.”

As we await the ending to Moore’s final chapter at TCU, the Frogs have two regular season games remaining before the Big 12 Tournament, including Saturday’s contest at Oklahoma at 4:30 p.m. on FSSW.

Moore and the Horned Frogs are hopeful to play deep into March. With her on their side, anything is possible.