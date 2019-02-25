TCU expected to add former OU star Malcolm Kelly to its staff

TCU is expected to hire former Oklahoma standout Malcolm Kelly to its coaching staff, sources confirmed on Monday.

Kelly, 32, is expected to be named the outside wide receivers coach once the hiring process is finalized later this week. Rusty Burns would move to an offensive analyst position.

Kelly spent the last two seasons as a graduate assistant at Houston. The Cougars had the seventh-best total offense in the country last season.

Kelly has had a whirlwind the last couple of months. He was initially set to join Stephen F. Austin as its receivers coach before being hired by Arkansas State in mid-January. Now he’s flipping to TCU a little more than a month later.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Kelly is expected to bring an energetic coaching style to the Frogs, something that should excite the receiving corps. TCU, which started three different quarterbacks last season, finished eighth in passing offense among Big 12 schools last season.

Jalen Reagor led the Frogs’ receiving attack with 1,061 yards receiving on 72 catches and nine touchdowns. Other than Reagor, though, no receiver reached even the 500-yard mark. KaVontae Turpin, who was dismissed from the program in late October, had the second-most receiving yards (410) followed by freshman Taye Barber (303).

Kelly had a standout three seasons with the Sooners from 2005-07, finishing with 2,285 yards receiving and 21 TDs in his college career.

The Washington Redskins made Kelly a second-round pick in 2008, but injuries derailed his pro career.

TCU starts its spring practices on Friday.