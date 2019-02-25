Ex TCU star KaVontae Turpin opens up about being kicked off team, pro dreams

Former TCU star KaVontae Turpin knows he put his football career in jeopardy last fall, and it remains in doubt with two pending domestic violence charges.

But Turpin is staying positive about his situation and focusing on a hopeful professional career. He’s training at APEC in Fort Worth, possibly for TCU’s pro day on March 29 (if the university allows him to participate) or other workouts with teams.

Turpin just wants an opportunity, whether it’s the NFL, CFL or one of the startup leagues such as the AAF or XFL.

“It’s been stressful,” Turpin said of the time since coach Gary Patterson dismissed him from the TCU program in late October.

“It’s been hard, you know? It’s my first time ever really just being in trouble, seeing my career be in a hole, it’s been tough. But I’m staying strong. I’ve got God with me, so I’ve been staying positive through everything.”

Turpin spoke at length about his dismissal for the first time Friday during his off-season training at APEC. He holds no grudges against TCU or Patterson, and is fully focused on continuing his playing career.

Football is Turpin’s life.

“I’m driven hard,” Turpin said. “It’s all in God’s hands. Whatever he does, I’m putting everything in his hands. I’m driven hard. I’m trying to get my opportunity.”

Asked if his conversation with Patterson following his dismissal was hard, Turpin said: “It wasn’t that hard. It was like a general conversation with Coach P. He’s been having my back since I was a freshman and he has my back now, so it’s no hard thing.

“Me and Coach P … much love to him and much love to the program. I didn’t mean to cause no harm to nobody, not the program, so everything’s been straight.”

That doesn’t mean Turpin doesn’t have regret. Yes, he’s the best returner in TCU history and dazzled on the field, but his college legacy is tarnished with how it ended.

Turpin understands that and has accepted it’s part of his TCU story.

“I look back every day reminiscing about how it be, how it could have been,” Turpin said. “I had some mistakes, you know, but I had a great career. I would never take nothing away from that. At the end of the day, I had one of the best careers at TCU.”

It just didn’t end the way anyone wanted.

Turpin ran into trouble in October, being arrested by Fort Worth police on charges of assault with bodily injury, stemming from a domestic violence incident with his then-girlfriend. It came to light that he had another domestic violence charge against the same woman from an incident in Las Cruces, New Mexico during March 2018.

A spokesperson for the Tarrant County district attorney’s office said the Fort Worth case is “still pending” with no set court date. The New Mexico incident has a motion hearing in court scheduled for Monday.

Turpin’s attorney for the Fort Worth case, Brandon Barnett of Barnett, Howard & Williams, declined comment since the case is pending. His attorney for the New Mexico case, Rudy Chavez, could not be reached for comment.

The sooner Turpin resolves those issues, the better for his football aspirations.

Turpin remains confident in his football abilities. He’s never let his size dictate the impact he makes on the field. And he would bring a unique skill set to a team.

“I’m a good player, good personality,” Turpin said. “I feel I have a good chance [to make it in the pros].”

Turpin feels he can run a 4.3-second, possibly even a 4.2-second, 40-yard dash, depending if it’s hand-timed or laser-timed. He’s impressed his trainers at APEC so far, and showcased his lower body strength with a 675-pound deadlift on Friday.

Pretty impressive for a guy who is just 5-foot-9, 165 pounds. Turpin has put on more than 10 pounds since he started training at APEC in early January, and feels he can play at that heavier weight in the pros.

“If I can do a pro day at TCU, I feel I’m going to turn a lot of heads,” Turpin said. “I’m going to be the top-notch player that I can be, so I’m just doing what I can do.”

Turpin described himself as a “one-of-a-kind player.”

“I just need an opportunity,” Turpin said. “It’s all I need.”

TCU is in position to give Turpin his first opportunity since dismissing him from the program. Being eligible to participate in TCU’s pro day would provide Turpin an avenue to showcase his talents in front of NFL evaluators.

But TCU hasn’t made a decision whether to allow Turpin to participate. Turpin, though, is on NFL radars.

“Probably a long shot to be drafted, but his pro evaluation is tied to his return ability,” said Dane Brugler, The Athletic’s NFL Draft analyst. “He needs to prove he can handle punt return and kickoff return to earn and keep a roster spot, which is possible with his speed and jitterbug athleticism.

“On offense, not sure he’ll be more than a gadget guy. Small target, so-so hands, inefficient routes. But speed is speed. Best case scenario is he gets his off-field cleaned up before the pro day and TCU allows him to attend, giving him an audition for a few dozen teams.”

If Turpin isn’t allowed to participate in TCU’s pro day, he’ll try and do a workout for scouts closer to his hometown of Monroe, Louisiana.

Quite simply, he just wants a chance to get in front of pro scouts. That’s why he’s thankful APEC opened its doors.

Several TCU players train there, including fellow NFL hopeful Jaelan Austin and former standouts Josh Boyce and Josh Carraway.

“APEC … they gave me a chance,” Turpin said. “When I got in a little trouble, everybody thought I was down. APEC gave me a chance to come here and get that work and pursue my dreams. Everything has been going great. I’m learning, going through the process, doing what’s best for me and my family.”

Said Austin: “Turp’s a guy that does things you can’t teach, you can’t expect. It’s just him. He’s that type of athlete. Off-field issues aside, he is as hard of a worker as anyone in here. He loves the game of football. I’ve seen it everyday at TCU. … We’re trying to get to the same level. I know he can do it. I have full confidence in him. He’s an elite-type player.”

With elite speed and quickness that teams covet.

Turpin didn’t blink when asked if he could match the NFL Combine record of a 4.22-second 40-yard dash set by John Ross two years ago.

“I’ll probably run faster than him,” Turpin said with a smirk. “It’s just how I am. You’ve got to stay positive. I believe I’m up there with everybody.

“At the end of the day, I’m a fast person in general. I’ve been like that since I was little. My mom ran track. My dad ran track. I was gifted with it. God gave me this talent -- I’m just naturally fast.”

Now it’s just a question whether he gets a chance to show it at the next level. He’d prefer it be with an NFL team, of course, but he’s not picky. Turpin knows the position he’s in.

“I’ll go to any league that gives me an opportunity to showcase my talent,” Turpin said. “I just need one team.”