Ex-TCU star KaVontae Turpin makes first social media post since arrest

Former TCU standout returner KaVontae Turpin made his first social media post since being arrested for alleged assault on his girlfriend two weeks ago.
Turpin had a simple message, saying: “Trust him” with a prayer hands emoji.
Turpin, 22, has not made a public statement since his arrest in Fort Worth two weekends ago, or an arrest in Las Cruces, New Mexico last March that included a battery charge.
With a pair of domestic violence allegations against him, Turpin is facing an uphill battle to extend his playing days into a professional career. NFL teams are hesitant to bring on players linked to domestic violence.
Turpin would have been a borderline late-round draft pick, or priority undrafted free agent, for most teams before his arrests. It’s unclear how teams will view him now, pending how these cases unfold.
On the field, Turpin is a dazzling return man. He returned a punt and a kickoff for a touchdown this season, and is TCU’s all-time leader in special teams touchdowns.
