Signing Day Tracker: Here’s an updated look at TCU’s 2019 recruiting class

National Signing Day is here and TCU rounded out its 2019 class this morning.
The Frogs signed five more players to a class that is ranked No. 32 in the country and No. 3 in the Big 12, according to 247 Sports.
Newton RB Darwin Barlow, a 3-star prospect, was the highest-rated player to sign followed by LB Dylan Jordan (Pittsburg, Kansas), DE Earl Barquet (John Ehret High School in Louisiana), Waco Midway DB Trevius Hodges and Galena Park North Shore DB Kee’yon Stewart.
Barlow won consecutive state championships with Newton and adds depth to the room.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram
#ReadLocal
Jordan is a standout linebacker that chose TCU over programs such as Nebraska.
Here’s a look TCU’s 2019 class --
Max Duggan, QB, Council Bluffs (Iowa) Lewis Central
Donavann Collins, CB, Cedar Hill
Brannon Brown, OG, Helotes O’Connor
Millard Bradford, S, Fork Union (Virginia) Military Academy
Mikel Barkley, WR, Palomar College (California)
Parker Workman, DE, Snow College (Utah)
Marcus Williams, OT, Longview
Soni Misi, DT, Santa Rosa Junior College (California)
Jordan Sandy, P, ProKick Australia
Daimarqua Foster, RB, Wichita Falls Hirschi
Karter Johnson, DT, Pickerington [Ohio] Central
Colt Ellison, DE, Aledo
Darwin Barlow, RB, Newton
Dylan Jordan, LB, Pittsburg (Kansas)
Andrew Coker, OT, Katy Taylor
Earl Barquet, DE, John Ehret (Louisiana)
Dee Winters, ATH, Burton
Deshawn McCuin, S, Jacksonville
Blair Conwright, WR, Lubbock Coronado
Zach Marcheselli, LB, Broken Arrow (Oklahoma)
Wyatt Harris, LB, Aledo
Josh Foster, ATH, Newton
Trevius Hodges-Tomlinson, S, Waco Midway
Tony Wallace, CB, Independence [Kansas] Community College
Kee’yon Stewart, CB, Galena Park North Shore
Thomas Armstrong, DE, Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Florida)
Adam Plant Jr., DE, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)
Comments