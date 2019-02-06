Signing Day Tracker: Here’s an updated look at TCU’s 2019 recruiting class

National Signing Day is here and TCU rounded out its 2019 class this morning.

The Frogs signed five more players to a class that is ranked No. 32 in the country and No. 3 in the Big 12, according to 247 Sports.

Newton RB Darwin Barlow, a 3-star prospect, was the highest-rated player to sign followed by LB Dylan Jordan (Pittsburg, Kansas), DE Earl Barquet (John Ehret High School in Louisiana), Waco Midway DB Trevius Hodges and Galena Park North Shore DB Kee’yon Stewart.

Barlow won consecutive state championships with Newton and adds depth to the room.

Jordan is a standout linebacker that chose TCU over programs such as Nebraska.

Here’s a look TCU’s 2019 class --

Max Duggan, QB, Council Bluffs (Iowa) Lewis Central

Donavann Collins, CB, Cedar Hill

Brannon Brown, OG, Helotes O’Connor

Millard Bradford, S, Fork Union (Virginia) Military Academy

Mikel Barkley, WR, Palomar College (California)

Parker Workman, DE, Snow College (Utah)

Marcus Williams, OT, Longview

Soni Misi, DT, Santa Rosa Junior College (California)

Jordan Sandy, P, ProKick Australia

Daimarqua Foster, RB, Wichita Falls Hirschi

Karter Johnson, DT, Pickerington [Ohio] Central

Colt Ellison, DE, Aledo

Darwin Barlow, RB, Newton

Dylan Jordan, LB, Pittsburg (Kansas)

Andrew Coker, OT, Katy Taylor

Earl Barquet, DE, John Ehret (Louisiana)

Dee Winters, ATH, Burton

Deshawn McCuin, S, Jacksonville

Blair Conwright, WR, Lubbock Coronado

Zach Marcheselli, LB, Broken Arrow (Oklahoma)

Wyatt Harris, LB, Aledo

Josh Foster, ATH, Newton

Trevius Hodges-Tomlinson, S, Waco Midway

Tony Wallace, CB, Independence [Kansas] Community College

Kee’yon Stewart, CB, Galena Park North Shore

Thomas Armstrong, DE, Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Florida)

Adam Plant Jr., DE, Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)