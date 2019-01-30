TCU

Check out TCU’s new football uniforms, featuring Frog Skin around the collar

By Drew Davison

January 30, 2019 11:21 AM

The Horned Frogs posted a two-minute video, narrated by former safety Derrick Kindred, on the history of the team. At the end, it showcased the uniforms for the 2019 season.
TCU unveiled its new uniforms on social media Wednesday.

The new gear includes a black jersey, purple pants and purple helmet with black stripe; white jersey, white pants and white helmet with purple stripe; and purple jersey, black pants and black helmet with purple stripe.

There are no limitations on the different combinations.

Each jersey has Frog Skin around the collars.

Drew Davison

Drew Davison is the TCU and Big 12 sports writer for the Star-Telegram.

