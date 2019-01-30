Check out TCU’s new football uniforms, featuring Frog Skin around the collar

TCU unveiled its new uniforms on social media Wednesday.

The Horned Frogs posted a two-minute video, narrated by former safety Derrick Kindred, on the history of the team. At the end, it showcased the uniforms for the 2019 season.

The new gear includes a black jersey, purple pants and purple helmet with black stripe; white jersey, white pants and white helmet with purple stripe; and purple jersey, black pants and black helmet with purple stripe.

There are no limitations on the different combinations.

Each jersey has Frog Skin around the collars.