Moore’s monster game saves turnover-prone TCU in close game against Kansas

Jordan Moore was up to her usual self on Sunday.

TCU’s senior center had 22 points, 10 rebounds and six blocks to lead the Frogs past Kansas, 58-53, at Schollmaier Arena.

Moore, one of two NCAA players averaging over 16 points and two blocks per game, played a critical role in sparking a 13-2 run by the Frogs (14-5, 4-4 Big 12) in the second quarter that helped them to a 35-23 halftime lead.

She finished shooting 7 of 9 from the floor, including going 8 of 9 from the free throw line.

“I wouldn’t say it’s really a zone,” laughed Moore when asked if she is in a zone offensively. “I just do what I’m supposed to do. I’m supposed to get rebounds and score and be where my teammates need me to be and that’s what I did today.”

TCU junior guard Kianna Ray finished with 10 points and four assists, while Amy Okonkwo had 11 points and iced Sunday’s contest going 4-for-4 from the line in the final 20 seconds.

“We did feel like we could come out with some penetration and we felt there were some seams we could come out and attack, but a lot of our free throws came from the paint and Jordan,” TCU head coach Raegan Pebley said. “Eight for 9, that’s great growth and she has been working really hard to get there.”

Kansas (12-7, 1-6 Big 12) without its leading scorer, Jessica Washington, had help from senior guard Kylee Kopatich, who dropped 19 points and eight rebounds. Christalah Lyons added 15 points and six assists.

Turnovers were everywhere on the court Sunday as TCU forced 22, but the Frogs gave up a season-high 26.

“I know our team was really focused defensively, but offensively we clearly didn’t do as great of a job hence all the turnovers,” Pebley said. “That’s uncharacteristic of us but I know it is characteristic of Kansas’ defense.”

Sitting at sixth in the Big 12 and looking to get over the hump, the Frogs hit the road to take on Kansas State on Wednesday for a 6:30 p.m. tip. Kansas hosts Oklahoma at 7 p.m.