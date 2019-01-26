The SEC/ Big 12 Challenge isn’t going away anytime soon

The SEC/ Big 12 Challenge is here to stay.

Each conference and ESPN announced they had reached a deal to extend what’s become one of college basketball’s signature regular-season events for six more years.

The annual event is in its sixth year this season, and held games on Saturday. TCU took on Florida at Schollmaier Arena in an early game.

“The extension of this preeminent basketball series assures our teams and fans high quality intersectional match-ups for years to come,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement. “We are pleased to continue our partnership with the SEC and ESPN to deliver these games for the next six years.”

The event matches all 10 of the Big 12 members against 10 of the 14 programs from the SEC. Each conference hosts five of the 10 games.

“We’re thrilled to continue partnering on this unique event with the Big 12 and SEC,” said Nick Dawson, ESPN vice president of programming and acquisitions, in a statement. “To have teams from two premier conferences square off on one day during the heart of conference play makes for a special event on the college basketball calendar every year.”

Said SEC commissioner Greg Sankey: “The SEC/Big 12 Challenge has become a date everyone circles on the college basketball calendar. Our fans and teams enjoy the competitive experience and high quality college basketball. We are pleased to extend this successful agreement with the Big 12 and ESPN.”