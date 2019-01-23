TCU

This TCU student-athlete is taking part in the NCAA Convention this week

By Drew Davison

January 23, 2019 10:51 PM

TCU players interact with fans during “Meet the Frogs”

TCU athletics held its annual "Meet the Frogs" event on Saturday. Football players and coach Gary Patterson interacted with fans, as well as the volleyball and soccer teams.
By
Up Next
TCU athletics held its annual "Meet the Frogs" event on Saturday. Football players and coach Gary Patterson interacted with fans, as well as the volleyball and soccer teams.
By

TCU will be present at the NCAA Convention this week in Orlando, Florida.

Women’s basketball standout Amy Okonkwo is among 15 student-athlete representatives to participate in the Autonomy governance process and vote on a variety of NCAA rule-change proposals.

From a news release from the school --

“A total of 80 voting members from the Big 12, ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC are scheduled to meet to consider 11 proposals which were submitted this past fall, including mental health services and resources, and the role of agents in assisting student-athletes with career planning and decision making.

“Okonkwo will have a full vote in each proposal and has been included in the ongoing discussions at the conference level the past year. She will be joined by fellow Big 12 student-athlete representatives Travis Buffy of Texas Tech (football) and Krista Haddock of Kansas State (women’s soccer).

“In the previous four autonomy sessions, representatives have enacted significant reforms to help student-athletes succeed in college and in life, in areas including time balance, scholarship protections, cost of attendance, concussion protocol and student-athlete welfare.”

Okonkwo, a senior forward, is averaging 12 points and 5.3 rebounds this season for TCU. The Frogs (13-5, 3-4 Big 12) take on Kansas this Sunday at Schollmaier Arena.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

texas-christian-university

texas-christian-university

mac-engel

  Comments  