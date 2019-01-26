TCU never trailed, but had to fend off Florida late in 55-50 victory

Kouat Noi scored 22 points, Desmond Bane had 17 more and TCU held off a late push by Florida for a 55-50 victory on Saturday as part of the SEC/ Big 12 Challenge at Schollmaier Arena.

It didn’t seem like it’d be as close as it was. The Frogs enjoyed a 16-point lead late in the first half, but the Gators got back in it.

TCU scored just two points in the first seven minutes of the second half. Florida took advantage, tying the game at 34-34 on a 3-pointer by Andrew Nembhard (no relation to TCU’s RJ Nembhard).

TCU never trailed, though, and pushed ahead 44-36 with 9:43 left as part of an 8-0 run, thanks in large part to consecutive 3-pointers by Noi and Lat Mayen.

Florida couldn’t make it a one-possession game until the final seconds even though TCU had consecutive shot-clock violations with a 51-47 lead late in the game.

The Frogs, in fact, went on a four-plus minute scoring drought from a 3-pointer by Noi at the 4:25 mark to a pair of free throws made by Desmond Bane with 22 seconds left.

Florida endured its own scoring drought. Florida made just one shot from the field in the final four minutes, a 3-pointer by Keyontae Johnson to make it 53-50 with 3.9 seconds left.

Bane knocked down a pair of free throws with 2.2 seconds left to seal it.

TCU couldn’t have gotten off to a better start.

The Frogs took a 32-16 lead with 2:12 left in the first half when Noi drilled a 3-pointer. Noi had 14 points in the opening half.

But Florida scored the final four points of the first half, and went to the locker rooms down 32-20. The 20 points matched a season-low for first-half points for the Gators, who scored just 20 in their season-opening loss against Florida State.

TCU returns to Big 12 play on Monday with a road game at Texas Tech. Tip off is set for 8 p.m.