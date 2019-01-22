Moore, Okonkwo, Heard power TCU past Oklahoma in front of national-televised audience

TCU senior center Jordan Moore recorded her 13th career double-double, posting a game-high 25 points and 14 rebounds to power the Frogs past Oklahoma, 86-71, at Schollmaier Arena on Tuesday on FS1.

The Frogs, who improved to 11-1 at home this season, jumped out the gates ready to ball.

Senior forward Amy Okonkwo hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark TCU (13-5, 3-4 Big 12) in an 18-8 run in the first quarter that helped lead them to a 39-24 halftime lead. Okonkwo came into Tuesdays contest averaging 11 points per game and finished with 16 points.

Moore played her dominant role in the paint shooting 10-of-15 from the floor and knocking down 5-of-6 at the line. Lauren Heard tied her career-highs across the board with 18 points, six assists and three 3-pointers.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Averaging just over six 3-pointers per game, Oklahoma (5-11, 1-4 Big 12) couldn’t find its rhythm as TCU was everywhere on defense holding the Sooners to one 3-pointer in the first half.

Sophomore guard Shaina Pellington was Oklahoma’s offensive focal point, scoring 24 points on 10-of-18 shooting. Oklahoma saw 42 points from its bench.

The Frogs forced 20 turnovers, won the rebound battle 36-33, and had 21 assists on 30 baskets.

TCU will look to make it two in a row when it hosts Kansas on Jan. 27 at noon. Oklahoma, losers of five straight, take on Baylor in Norman at 2 p.m.