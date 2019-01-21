Is Tuesday’s nationally-televised game against OU a must-win for TCU women’s basketball?

The TCU women’s basketball team has lost four of its last five games, granted three of those were to ranked opponents.

But the Frogs should be in position to possibly jump start their season with Oklahoma coming to town on Tuesday for a nationally-televised game.

The Sooners are the worst defensive team in the Big 12, and are the only conference team with a sub-.500 overall record (5-11).

Here’s what you need to know:

Time: 8 p.m.

Location: Schollmaier Arena, Fort Worth

TV: Fox Sports 1

Talent: Dave Raymond and Brenda VanLengen

Three things

1. TCU (12-5, 2-4) won two of three contests against OU last season, including two straight. The Frogs won 62-58 in Fort Worth, and then had a 90-83 victory in the Big 12 tournament.

2. Center Jordan Moore remains the Frogs’ best scoring threat. The 6-foot-3 senior is averaging 15.6 points, scoring 20 in TCU’s last game at Texas. Moore is one of just two players in the country averaging more than 15 points and two blocks per game while shooting at least 60 percent from the field.

3. Oklahoma (5-11, 1-4) is a young, but talented, crew. One player to watch is freshman forward/guard Madi Williams, a Trinity Valley product, who is averaging 12.3 points and 8.9 rebounds in 16 games, including 15 starts.