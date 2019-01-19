TCU has its worst scoring day of the season as K-State pulls away late

Kansas State entered Saturday’s game as arguably the hottest team in the Big 12. TCU couldn’t end that storyline.

TCU had more turnovers than assists, scored a season-low in points and K-State never trailed in a 65-55 victory at Bramlage Coliseum. The Wildcats have won four straight, including the past three over likely NCAA Tournament teams in Iowa State, Oklahoma and now TCU.

The Frogs (13-4, 2-3 Big 12), who entered with the Big 12’s highest scoring offense at 80.4 points per game, managed to stay within striking distance much of the game.

TCU pulled to within 47-43 on a Desmond Bane breakaway layup with 12:24 left, but K-State responded with a 9-1 run to take a 56-44 lead with 6:16 lead. The Frogs never threatened after that.

TCU senior guard Alex Robinson had a team-high 17 points, but also commited a season-high eight turnovers. Desmond Bane added 16 points, and JD Miller had 11 points and seven rebounds.

K-State opened the game on a 7-0 run, but TCU stayed within striking distance. The Frogs rallied and pulled to within 28-27 with 4:18 left in the first half. But TCU could never get in front.

K-State responded with a 9-0 run, although TCU had a little momentum going into the locker room when Kendric Davis drained a 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it 37-30 at half.

The Frogs committed eight turnovers in the opening half, and saw players such as Desmond Bane, Kevin Samuel and Lat Mayen get in foul trouble. After Samuel was called for his first foul less than a minute into the game, TCU freshman center Russell Barlow entered to make his college debut.

Barlow playing in the game means he will not be eligible for a redshirt this season, something TCU hoped to do.

TCU was without sophomore forward Kouat Noi. Noi traveled with the team, but the team’s second-leading scorer was sidelined with sickness.