Baylor’s women’s team is coming to town. That hasn’t been good news for TCU in decades.

The Baylor women’s basketball team pulled off one of the biggest upsets in sports earlier this month.

The Bears knocked off top-ranked and perennial power UConn in Waco, snapping what had been a 126-game winning streak by the Huskies. That proved to be nice momentum to enter Big 12 play with and Baylor has won its first two conference games in impressive fashion.

Next up is a trip to face TCU in Fort Worth. Tip is set for 3 p.m. at Schollmaier Arena.

Here are three things to watch in the game:

Upset special

TCU faces long odds to knock off Baylor. Arguably longer than what Baylor would’ve had going into the UConn game.

The Frogs have lost two straight, and are facing a team ranked No. 4 in the country. Plus, history is sharply on Baylor’s side in this series.

The Bears have won 25 consecutive games over the Frogs, and lead the all-time series 35-5. The last time TCU knocked off Baylor in women’s basketball was Feb. 28, 1990, an 83-76 win in Fort Worth. In the last meeting between the two schools in the Big 12 championship semifinals last spring, Baylor almost doubled TCU’s point total in a dominant 94-48 victory.

Defense matters

If TCU has a chance to pull off the upset, it has to get it done on the defensive end. The Frogs have one of the Big 12’s top defenses, holding opponents to 54.6 points a game. Only two teams -- Oklahoma State and Iowa State -- have shot better than 40 percent from the field.

Baylor, of course, will be the best offensive team TCU has seen this season. The Bears enter the game with the Big 12’s top scoring offense (82.4 points) and best field goal percentage (50.8 percent).

Still, TCU has shown a knack for playing solid defense so far this season and must continue to do so against Baylor.

Players to watch

TCU has been led by senior center Jordan Moore, who is averaging 16 points a game and is shooting 67.2 percent from the field. On the perimeter, junior guard Kianna Ray has the Big 12’s best 3-point percentage (45.7 percent) and is second in assist-to-turnover ratio (2.83) and steals (2.0).

For Baylor, all eyes should be on 6-foot-7 senior center Kalani Brown. She is an All-American and player of the year candidate, averaging 15.1 points and 7.4 rebounds a game.