TCU’s early signing day tracker: QB Max Duggan officially signs at 11:11 a.m.

Blair Conwright became the first official member of TCU’s 2019 recruiting class on Wednesday.
The wide receiver from Lubbock Coronado sent his national later of intent (NLI) in at 7:10 a.m.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
It’s been a flurry since then as TCU is locking up most of its commits on the first day of early signing period. The early signing period runs through Friday, and then the regular signing day remains on the first Wednesday of February (Feb. 6).
Here’s a look at the TCU players who have sent in NLIs --
Daimarqua Foster
NLI time: 7:58 a.m.
Wichita Falls Hirschi
Running back
5-foot-10, 195
247 Rating: 4-star (.9038)
Foster is TCU’s highest-rated player, coming off a senior season in which he rushed for 2,800 yards and 44 TDs. He is a finalist for 2018’s Mr. Texas Football.
Max Duggan
NLI time: 11:11 a.m.
Council Bluffs [Iowa] Lewis Central
Quarterback
6-foot-2, 190
247 Rating: 4-star (.9016)
Duggan is a dual-threat quarterback who was named Iowa’s Gatorade Player of the Year.
Colt Ellison
NLI time: 7:59 a.m.
Aledo
Defensive end
6-foot-4, 235
247 Rating: 3-star (.8874)
Ellison tore his ACL and MCL this season, but is expected to develop into reliable pass rusher.
Karter Johnson
NLI time: 7:12 a.m.
Pickerington [Ohio] Central
Defensive tackle
6-foot-3, 302
247 Rating: 3-star (.8791)
Drew interest from several Big 10 schools and was named to the All-Ohio second-team defense this season.
Donavann Collins
NLI time: 8:50 a.m.
Cedar Hill
Cornerback
5-foot-11, 170
247 Rating: 3-star (.8763)
Collins is a speedy cornerback that should benefit by studying under veterans such as Jeff Gladney.
Andrew Coker
NLI time: 7:58 a.m.
Katy Taylor
Offensive tackle
6-foot-6, 310
247 Rating: 3-star (.8763)
TCU has developed several NFL-caliber tackles of late, and Coker hopes to be the next.
Dee Winters
NLI time: 10:08 a.m.
Burton
Wide receiver
6-foot-1, 192
247 Rating: 3-star (.8688)
He made plenty of plays for Burton. Now he’ll try and do the same for TCU.
Brannon Brown
NLI time: 8:10 a.m.
Helotes O’Connor
Offensive guard
6-foot-5, 295
247 Rating: 3-star (.8668)
Brown should bolster the O-line depth when he arrives on campus.
Zach Marcheselli
NLI time: 7:18 a.m.
Broken Arrow [Oklahoma]
Linebacker
6-foot-2, 220
247 Rating: 3-star (.8668)
Marcheselli had a productive senior season with 91 tackles, including 12 for loss.
Wyatt Harris
NLI time: 10:36 a.m.
Aledo
Linebacker
6-foot-3, 218
247 Rating: 3-star (.8581)
Harris follows in the footsteps of his brothers, Hunter and Wes, who played for the Frogs. Wes, an offensive guard, will be going into his sophomore season next year.
Adam Plant Jr.
NLI time: 10:02 a.m.
Las Vegas Bishop Gorman
Defensive end
6-foot-5, 245
247 Rating: 3-star (.8666)*
Plant was ranked as the No. 41 weak side defensive end last season and had committed to Arizona. But he didn’t play for Arizona and has spent the past fall working out in his hometown.
* Last year’s grade
Josh Foster
NLI time: 7:43 a.m.
Newton
Athlete
6-foot, 165
247 Rating: 3-star (.8526)
Foster is expected to play safety for the Frogs. As stated, it’s a position of need.
Mikel Barkley
NLI time: 9:23 a.m.
Palomar College [San Marcos, California]
Wide receiver
5-foot-11, 165
247 Rating: 3-star (.8500)
Barkley had nine receiving TDs in nine games played this season, including TDs of 77, 62, 54 and 44 yards.
Soni Misi
NLI time: 10:12 a.m.
Santa Rosa [California] Junior College
Defensive tackle
6-foot-2, 305
247 Rating: 3-star (.8300)
Misi is coming off a solid season in which he had 43, tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.
Tony Wallace
NLI time: 11:10 a.m.
Independence Community College [Kansas]
Cornerback
5-foot-10, 180
247 rating: 3-star (.8417)
Nice addition for the Frogs’ secondary as Wallace had offers from Nebraska and Minnesota. Wallace ranked as the No. 10 cornerback in JUCO, per 247Sports.
Marcus Williams
NLI time: 9:23 a..m.
Longview
Offensive tackle
6-foot-6, 285
247 Rating: 3-star (.8269)
Williams certainly has a projectable frame for a TCU program known for developing O-linemen.
Parker Workman
NLI time: 8:21 a.m.
Snow College [Utah]
Defensive end
6-foot-3, 240
247 rating: 3-star (.8367)
Workman adds immediate depth to a position of need. He had 49 tackles and 11.5 sacks last season.
Jordan Sandy
NLI time: 9:13 a.m.
ProKick Australia
Punter
6-foot-2, 200
247 Rating: 3-star (.8248)
Sandy flipped his commitment from Texas Tech to TCU, and bolsters a unit that struggled last season.
Thomas Armstrong
NLI time: 7:37 a.m.
Chaminade-Madonna Prep [Hollywood, Florida]
Defensive end
6-foot-3, 220
247 Rating: 3-star (.8204)
Armstrong should add depth to a pass rush unit that is losing both starters to graduation.
Millard “Nook” Bradford
NLI time: 7:32 a.m.
Fork Union Military Academy [Va.]
Safety
5-foot-10, 180
247 Rating: 3-star (.8527)*
Played at San Antonio O’Connor and was ranked as the No. 84 safety in the nation last season before going the prep school route at Fork Union.
* Last year’s rating
Blair Conwright
NLI time: 7:10 a.m.
Lubbock Coronado
Wide receiver
5-foot-10.5, 176
247 Rating: 3-star (.8594)
Finalist for 2018’s Mr. Texas Football after posting 1,546 receiving yards and 25 TDs this season.
Comments