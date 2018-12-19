TCU’s early signing day tracker: QB Max Duggan officially signs at 11:11 a.m.

Blair Conwright became the first official member of TCU’s 2019 recruiting class on Wednesday.

The wide receiver from Lubbock Coronado sent his national later of intent (NLI) in at 7:10 a.m.

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

It’s been a flurry since then as TCU is locking up most of its commits on the first day of early signing period. The early signing period runs through Friday, and then the regular signing day remains on the first Wednesday of February (Feb. 6).

Here’s a look at the TCU players who have sent in NLIs --

Daimarqua Foster

NLI time: 7:58 a.m.

Wichita Falls Hirschi

Running back

5-foot-10, 195

247 Rating: 4-star (.9038)

Foster is TCU’s highest-rated player, coming off a senior season in which he rushed for 2,800 yards and 44 TDs. He is a finalist for 2018’s Mr. Texas Football.

Max Duggan

NLI time: 11:11 a.m.

Council Bluffs [Iowa] Lewis Central

Quarterback

6-foot-2, 190

247 Rating: 4-star (.9016)

Duggan is a dual-threat quarterback who was named Iowa’s Gatorade Player of the Year.

Colt Ellison

NLI time: 7:59 a.m.

Aledo

Defensive end

6-foot-4, 235

247 Rating: 3-star (.8874)

Ellison tore his ACL and MCL this season, but is expected to develop into reliable pass rusher.

Karter Johnson

NLI time: 7:12 a.m.

Pickerington [Ohio] Central

Defensive tackle

6-foot-3, 302

247 Rating: 3-star (.8791)

Drew interest from several Big 10 schools and was named to the All-Ohio second-team defense this season.

Donavann Collins

NLI time: 8:50 a.m.

Cedar Hill

Cornerback

5-foot-11, 170

247 Rating: 3-star (.8763)

Collins is a speedy cornerback that should benefit by studying under veterans such as Jeff Gladney.

Andrew Coker

NLI time: 7:58 a.m.

7:58 AM | #CarterBoys19



He’s a Frog. Always has been. Congrats to @ACoker2k19 on making it official! pic.twitter.com/41d54sANBV — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) December 19, 2018

Katy Taylor

Offensive tackle

6-foot-6, 310

247 Rating: 3-star (.8763)

TCU has developed several NFL-caliber tackles of late, and Coker hopes to be the next.

Dee Winters

NLI time: 10:08 a.m.

Burton

Wide receiver

6-foot-1, 192

247 Rating: 3-star (.8688)

He made plenty of plays for Burton. Now he’ll try and do the same for TCU.

Brannon Brown

NLI time: 8:10 a.m.

Helotes O’Connor

Offensive guard

6-foot-5, 295

247 Rating: 3-star (.8668)

Brown should bolster the O-line depth when he arrives on campus.

Zach Marcheselli

NLI time: 7:18 a.m.

7:18 AM | #CarterBoys19



This Oklahoma state champ just made it official! S/O to @Z_Money21BA! pic.twitter.com/liZmzaJR0d — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) December 19, 2018

Broken Arrow [Oklahoma]

Linebacker

6-foot-2, 220

247 Rating: 3-star (.8668)

Marcheselli had a productive senior season with 91 tackles, including 12 for loss.

Wyatt Harris

NLI time: 10:36 a.m.

Aledo

Linebacker

6-foot-3, 218

247 Rating: 3-star (.8581)

Harris follows in the footsteps of his brothers, Hunter and Wes, who played for the Frogs. Wes, an offensive guard, will be going into his sophomore season next year.

Adam Plant Jr.

NLI time: 10:02 a.m.

Las Vegas Bishop Gorman

Defensive end

6-foot-5, 245

247 Rating: 3-star (.8666)*

Plant was ranked as the No. 41 weak side defensive end last season and had committed to Arizona. But he didn’t play for Arizona and has spent the past fall working out in his hometown.

* Last year’s grade

Josh Foster

NLI time: 7:43 a.m.

Newton

Athlete

6-foot, 165

247 Rating: 3-star (.8526)

Foster is expected to play safety for the Frogs. As stated, it’s a position of need.

Mikel Barkley

NLI time: 9:23 a.m.

Palomar College [San Marcos, California]

Wide receiver

5-foot-11, 165

247 Rating: 3-star (.8500)

Barkley had nine receiving TDs in nine games played this season, including TDs of 77, 62, 54 and 44 yards.

Soni Misi

NLI time: 10:12 a.m.

Soni is an all-conference player coming from the same program that produced @Jfeeva_2! #CarterBoys19 pic.twitter.com/ji4Ey7h6Xz — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) December 19, 2018

Santa Rosa [California] Junior College

Defensive tackle

6-foot-2, 305

247 Rating: 3-star (.8300)

Misi is coming off a solid season in which he had 43, tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Tony Wallace

NLI time: 11:10 a.m.

Independence Community College [Kansas]

Cornerback

5-foot-10, 180





247 rating: 3-star (.8417)

Nice addition for the Frogs’ secondary as Wallace had offers from Nebraska and Minnesota. Wallace ranked as the No. 10 cornerback in JUCO, per 247Sports.

Marcus Williams

NLI time: 9:23 a..m.

Longview

Offensive tackle

6-foot-6, 285

247 Rating: 3-star (.8269)

Williams certainly has a projectable frame for a TCU program known for developing O-linemen.

Parker Workman

NLI time: 8:21 a.m.

Snow College [Utah]

Defensive end

6-foot-3, 240

247 rating: 3-star (.8367)

Workman adds immediate depth to a position of need. He had 49 tackles and 11.5 sacks last season.

Jordan Sandy

NLI time: 9:13 a.m.

9:13 AM | #CarterBoys19



The punter from down under. The NLI is in for @JordanSandy13! pic.twitter.com/86M357AOXw — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) December 19, 2018

ProKick Australia

Punter

6-foot-2, 200

247 Rating: 3-star (.8248)

Sandy flipped his commitment from Texas Tech to TCU, and bolsters a unit that struggled last season.

Thomas Armstrong

NLI time: 7:37 a.m.

Chaminade-Madonna Prep [Hollywood, Florida]

Defensive end

6-foot-3, 220

247 Rating: 3-star (.8204)

Armstrong should add depth to a pass rush unit that is losing both starters to graduation.

Millard “Nook” Bradford

NLI time: 7:32 a.m.

Fork Union Military Academy [Va.]

Safety

5-foot-10, 180

247 Rating: 3-star (.8527)*

Played at San Antonio O’Connor and was ranked as the No. 84 safety in the nation last season before going the prep school route at Fork Union.

* Last year’s rating

Blair Conwright

NLI time: 7:10 a.m.

Blair caught 105 balls for 1,540 yards and 25 touchdowns this season. #CarterBoys19 pic.twitter.com/UGOIzZWGb4 — TCU Football (@TCUFootball) December 19, 2018

Lubbock Coronado

Wide receiver

5-foot-10.5, 176

247 Rating: 3-star (.8594)

Finalist for 2018’s Mr. Texas Football after posting 1,546 receiving yards and 25 TDs this season.