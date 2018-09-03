TCU’s Gary Patterson: Cornerback Michael Onyemaobi ‘probably out for the season’

TCU has lost its second defensive back for the season.

Coach Gary Patterson said that third-string cornerback Michael Onyemaobi is “probably out for the season” after sustaining an injury in Saturday’s 55-7 victory over Southern.

Patterson said on the Big 12 coaches teleconference Monday that Onyemaobi is the only injury setback his team sustained during the season opener.

The Frogs lost freshman safety Atanza Vongor for the season to an injury during fall camp.

Onyemaobi, who is nicknamed “Yo-Yo” or “Obi-Wan Kenobi” by Patterson, took to Instagram to share his injury news.

In a post, Onyemaobi wrote: “I’ll be back stronger than ever and that’s on my soul.”

Onyemaobi had to be helped off the field during the game. He didn’t register any statistics on the day.

Onyemaobi redshirted as a true freshman last season. The former three-star recruit out of Chaparral High School (Temecula, California) moved from safety to cornerback in fall camp.

Onyemaobi was listed as a third-string cornerback on the depth chart behind Julius Lewis and Noah Daniels. Along with Lewis, the Frogs’ other starting cornerback is Jeff Gladney. Tony James and Keenan Reed are listed as Gladney’s backups.

But the Frogs utilize plenty of defensive backs. After Saturday’s game, Patterson mentioned that track star Darrion Flowers even saw action.



