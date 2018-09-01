Here’s how TCU QB Shawn Robinson fared in opening half vs. Southern

Shawn Robinson didn’t get off to the prettiest start against Southern.

The TCU starting quarterback completed just half of his first eight passes, missing a couple open receivers for would-be touchdowns. But he settled in eventually.

Robinson went on to complete 11 of his next 12 passes, including two TDs, and scored another TD on the ground in helping TCU build a 38-7 lead by halftime.

TCU settled for a field goal on its opening drive, and then Robinson scored the Frogs’ first touchdown of the season on a QB keeper. Robinson rushed 36 yards up the middle for the score.

On the next offensive drives, Robinson found Derius Davis for a 12-yard touchdown, Taye Barber for a 6-yard score and carried it in himself for a 9-yard score.

Robinson threw another TD pass to Jalen Reagor late in the second quarter to extend the Frogs’ lead. But his accuracy issues appeared again in that drive as he missed an open Reagor for a score on the play before.

Robinson also bounced a possible touchdown pass to Jarrison Stewart on the opening drive, and missed an open Reagor on a deep post route that likely would’ve scored.

At halftime, Robinson is 17-for-24 for 182 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. He also has 45 rushing yards on two carries (both TDs).

The Frogs’ defense had a couple hiccups in the opening half. They gave up a 55-yard TD pass from John Lampley to Cameron Mackey, and then another big play later in the half that put the Jaguars in the red zone.

But the defense responded with a sack by linebacker Garret Wallow that took Southern out of field goal range, and an interception by Ridwan Issahaku.

Safety Innis Gaines had TCU’s first takeaway on an interception, setting up the drive that resulted in Barber’s TD.