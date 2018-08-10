Highly-touted safety Atanza Vongor is likely out for year. Here’s how TCU replaces him

TCU’s secondary depth has taken a blow in fall camp.

Highly-touted freshman safety Atanza Vongor is expected to miss the season with an injury, coach Gary Patterson said on Friday.

Patterson did not disclose the injury, but tried to spin it in a positive light.

“It’s one of those things … great part about having a redshirt,” Patterson said. “Still get involved and do things.”

Vongor was expected to compete for playing time in the secondary as a true freshman. He joined the program as a four-star recruit out of South Grand Prairie.

Vongor ranked as the No. 16 safety in the nation and the No. 191 overall recruit, according to 247 Sports, and chose TCU over schools such as Alabama, Clemson, Baylor, Florida, Michigan, Texas and Texas A&M.

Even with Vongor sidelined, Patterson sounded optimistic about his safeties.

The projected starters are Niko Small at free safety and Innis Gaines at strong safety. Small has returned to practice after being sidelined last week with a minor injury.

Gaines, a junior who had a game-sealing interception in last year’s Alamo Bowl, has the edge over senior Ridwan Issahaku, who is still working his way back after missing spring ball.

Patterson mentioned Michael Onyemaobi, nicknamed “Obi-Wan Kenobi” by Patterson, Ar’Darius Washington, DeMauryon Holmes and La’Kendrick Van Zandt as secondary players who have stood out early on in camp.

Patterson also likes what he’s seen from the cornerbacks, raving about Noah Daniels so far in camp.

For now, it’s all about building up the depth before the season opener on Sept. 1 against Southern. Injuries happen, after all.

“We keep building the depth so you run out somebody in the middle of the season, they’ve already got a little bit of a base,” Patterson said.