Shawn Robinson impresses as TCU routs Southern 55-7 in season opener

Shawn Robinson accounted for five touchdowns, Michael Collins threw for another one and the No. 16 TCU Horned Frogs had little trouble in a 55-7 victory over Southern on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Robinson, the Frogs’ sophomore quarterback, started and played in the first half. He completed 17-of-24 passes for 182 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Robinson also rushed for TDs of 36- and 9- yards on his only two carries.
Backup Michael Collins replaced Robinson at quarterback in the second half, and threw for one touchdown. Collins connected with TreVontae Hights for a 57-yard touchdown in the third quarter.
Southern, a SWAC school from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, scored its only touchdown in the second quarter when Cameron Mackey got behind the TCU secondary and hauled in a pass from John Lampley for a 55-yard score.
