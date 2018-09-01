TCU QB Shawn Robinson assesses spring camp

TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson assesses spring camp after the 15th and final practice on Tuesday, April 10, at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
By
Up Next
TCU quarterback Shawn Robinson assesses spring camp after the 15th and final practice on Tuesday, April 10, at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
By

TCU

Shawn Robinson impresses as TCU routs Southern 55-7 in season opener

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

September 01, 2018 02:17 PM

Shawn Robinson accounted for five touchdowns, Michael Collins threw for another one and the No. 16 TCU Horned Frogs had little trouble in a 55-7 victory over Southern on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Robinson, the Frogs’ sophomore quarterback, started and played in the first half. He completed 17-of-24 passes for 182 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Robinson also rushed for TDs of 36- and 9- yards on his only two carries.

TCU coach Gary Patterson talked about quarterback Shawn Robinson and how he's grown during the school's media day.

By

Backup Michael Collins replaced Robinson at quarterback in the second half, and threw for one touchdown. Collins connected with TreVontae Hights for a 57-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Southern, a SWAC school from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, scored its only touchdown in the second quarter when Cameron Mackey got behind the TCU secondary and hauled in a pass from John Lampley for a 55-yard score.

TCU coach Gary Patterson announced his starting quarterback on Saturday. It'll be sophomore Shawn Robinson.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  