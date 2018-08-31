Predicting outcome of each TCU game and what bowl Frogs will play in

The Las Vegas oddsmakers have put the over/under on wins for TCU at 7.5. That seems low for a team that is coming off an 11-win season.

But, as coach Gary Patterson said, he’s “anxiety free” going into the season. He’s seen ESPN’s projections that give TCU a 17.5 percent chance of beating Ohio State and a 27 percent of beating Texas.

“Bring on the golf clubs in March,” Patterson said. “You guys did me a favor. Nobody thinks I can win anyways, so here we go.”

Here we go indeed. Our TCU projection for the upcoming season –

Sept. 1 vs. Southern. This is not going to be close even if Patterson and the players are insisting they aren’t overlooking Southern.

Win, 52-6.

Sept. 7 at SMU. TCU makes it seven straight wins over SMU. The Frogs have won the last six by at least 19 points, and will continue that trend.

Win, 42-20.

Sept. 15 vs. Ohio State (at AT&T Stadium). Shawn Robinson doesn’t become a star on this night as the Buckeyes’ defense gets the best of the Frogs’ revamped offensive line. Still, Robinson and TCU put up a fight.

Loss, 34-27.

Sept. 22 at Texas. The Frogs have won the last four contests with the closest coming last season – a 24-7 victory. Tom Herman and the Longhorns will make it closer than season, but the Frogs prevail.

Win, 31-27.

Sept. 29 vs. Iowa State. The Cyclones pulled off the upset in Ames last season. They won’t replicate that in Fort Worth.

Win, 30-21.

Oct. 11 vs. Texas Tech. Shawn Robinson led the Frogs to a win in Lubbock last season, and leads them to another win over the Red Raiders.

Win, 38-24.

Oct. 20 vs. Oklahoma. A nine-day break between games is welcomed going into this one, but Kyler Murray and Rodney Anderson are too much for the Frogs’ D to handle.

Loss, 38-28.

Oct. 27 at Kansas. TCU hasn’t played its best in Lawrence, but Kansas is among the worst teams in college football. This is an easy ‘W.’

Win, 48-16.

Nov. 3 vs. Kansas State. You can never sleep on a Bill Snyder team, but the Frogs pull away in the end.

Win, 38-23.

Nov. 10 at West Virginia. Will Grier and the Mountaineers can’t be taken down at home in a pivotal game for a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

Loss, 31-27.

Nov. 17 at Baylor. The Bears won one game last season. They’re in the midst of a lengthy rebuilding process.

Win, 41-17.

Nov. 24 vs. Oklahoma State. The Frogs close out the season with a win over a Cowboys team that is trying to replace quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Win, 34-27.

Overall record: 9-3, 7-2 in Big 12.

Bowl projection: Camping World Bowl vs. ACC team (Orlando, Florida)