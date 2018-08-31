Gary Patterson and TCU won’t overlook FBS Southern

TCU opens the 2018 season against FBS school Southern on Saturday. The Horned Frogs will kick off their season at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
TCU opens the 2018 season against FBS school Southern on Saturday. The Horned Frogs will kick off their season at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Predicting outcome of each TCU game and what bowl Frogs will play in

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

August 31, 2018 10:00 AM

The Las Vegas oddsmakers have put the over/under on wins for TCU at 7.5. That seems low for a team that is coming off an 11-win season.

But, as coach Gary Patterson said, he’s “anxiety free” going into the season. He’s seen ESPN’s projections that give TCU a 17.5 percent chance of beating Ohio State and a 27 percent of beating Texas.

“Bring on the golf clubs in March,” Patterson said. “You guys did me a favor. Nobody thinks I can win anyways, so here we go.”

Here we go indeed. Our TCU projection for the upcoming season –

Sept. 1 vs. Southern. This is not going to be close even if Patterson and the players are insisting they aren’t overlooking Southern.

Win, 52-6.

Sept. 7 at SMU. TCU makes it seven straight wins over SMU. The Frogs have won the last six by at least 19 points, and will continue that trend.

Win, 42-20.

Sept. 15 vs. Ohio State (at AT&T Stadium). Shawn Robinson doesn’t become a star on this night as the Buckeyes’ defense gets the best of the Frogs’ revamped offensive line. Still, Robinson and TCU put up a fight.

Loss, 34-27.

Sept. 22 at Texas. The Frogs have won the last four contests with the closest coming last season – a 24-7 victory. Tom Herman and the Longhorns will make it closer than season, but the Frogs prevail.

Win, 31-27.

Sept. 29 vs. Iowa State. The Cyclones pulled off the upset in Ames last season. They won’t replicate that in Fort Worth.

Win, 30-21.

Oct. 11 vs. Texas Tech. Shawn Robinson led the Frogs to a win in Lubbock last season, and leads them to another win over the Red Raiders.

Win, 38-24.

Oct. 20 vs. Oklahoma. A nine-day break between games is welcomed going into this one, but Kyler Murray and Rodney Anderson are too much for the Frogs’ D to handle.

Loss, 38-28.

Oct. 27 at Kansas. TCU hasn’t played its best in Lawrence, but Kansas is among the worst teams in college football. This is an easy ‘W.’

Win, 48-16.

Nov. 3 vs. Kansas State. You can never sleep on a Bill Snyder team, but the Frogs pull away in the end.

Win, 38-23.

Nov. 10 at West Virginia. Will Grier and the Mountaineers can’t be taken down at home in a pivotal game for a spot in the Big 12 championship game.

Loss, 31-27.

Nov. 17 at Baylor. The Bears won one game last season. They’re in the midst of a lengthy rebuilding process.

Win, 41-17.

Nov. 24 vs. Oklahoma State. The Frogs close out the season with a win over a Cowboys team that is trying to replace quarterback Mason Rudolph.

Win, 34-27.

Overall record: 9-3, 7-2 in Big 12.

Bowl projection: Camping World Bowl vs. ACC team (Orlando, Florida)

