GP not focused on Urban Meyer fallout. Says TCU has a “You cheat, you’re fired” policy

TCU coach Gary Patterson didn’t have much of a reaction when Ohio State suspended coach Urban Meyer for his mishandling of domestic abuse allegations against a former assistant coach.

Meyer won’t be on the sidelines when TCU plays Ohio State in a primetime game Sept. 15 at AT&T Stadium.

“I haven’t really even thought about Ohio State to be honest with you,” Patterson said on the Big 12 football coaches teleconference on Monday.

“I’ve got Southern [to open the season on Sept. 1] and then I have SMU. Both are big games for us because we’ve been really banged up. We’ve got a lot of young players, so for us what I’ve done is just kept myself to the task and understand that I’ve got to take care of what I’m in charge of.”

Ohio State suspended Meyer last week for his “lack of more action” regarding domestic abuse allegations against his since-fired assistant coach Zach Smith. Meyer will miss the Buckeyes’ first three games, including TCU, but will be allowed to direct practice during the week of the TCU game.

From a big-picture perspective, Patterson didn’t think the Ohio State scandal would have a significant impact on TCU. He said the school already has a “You cheat, you’re fired” policy in place.

“We’re at a university where the chancellor walks in the first day of classes and into the whole athletic department and says, ‘If you cheat, you’re fired.’ So we’re a little bit if you don’t do the right things, you’re fired.

“The way we’ve stayed here is we’ve stayed within the lines. We have a Title IX office on this campus, we have an AD, we have a chancellor, but my coaches have been with me a long time and we all understand what the expectations are here. I think it usually starts completely at the top, and at the top here since I’ve been here as the head coach, the president of this university has walked into the athletic department and basically said, ‘Hey, look, not just the rule, but the spirit of the rule. So here we go.’”