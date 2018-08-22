Ohio State’s verdict is in on Urban Meyer. Will he be on sidelines against TCU?

Urban Meyer won’t be coaching Ohio State when it faces TCU next month.

Ohio State has suspended Meyer for the first three games of the season in the wake of how he handled domestic violence allegations against former assistant coach Zach Smith.

That means Meyer won’t be on the sidelines for the Buckeyes’ first three games against Oregon State, Rutgers and TCU. Ohio State and TCU are scheduled to play Sept. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The university announced Meyer’s suspension on Wednesday night.

TCU coach Gary Patterson addressed Meyer’s situation during an interview on the “Rich Eisen Show” earlier this week. He said he had no thoughts on whether Meyer may or may not be on the sidelines.

“I’m more worried about getting beat by Southern,” Patterson told Eisen, referring to TCU’s season opening game on Sept. 1.