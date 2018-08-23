TCU football picks up big-time commitments from 4-star receiver, 3-star running back

TCU coach Gary Patterson picked up two big-time commitments Thursday from 3-star running back Darwin Barlow and 4-star wide receiver Tamauzia Brown of Newton High School.

Barlow, a 5-foot-11, 195-pounder, who announced his verbal pledge via Twitter, chose the Frogs over offers from Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, Baylor, Utah, Houston, Texas Tech, LSU, SMU, Nebraska and Louisville, among others.

Barlow is a highly-touted running back, ranking No. 28 in the nation by 247Sports, and the No. 2 RB in Texas.

Barlow rushed for 2,246 yards and 38 touchdowns as a junior last season, helping Newton win the Class 3A, Division II state championship.

Barlow was the 17th commitment for TCU in the 2019 class, and the second running back along with Daimarqua Foster.

At 6-foot-1 and 175 pounds, Brown is rated as the No. 33 player in the state of Texas and the No. 253 player overall, according to 247Sports.com’s composite rankings.

Along with TCU, Brown has offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Missouri, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and more.

He’s racked up 69 catches for 1,297 yards and 18 touchdowns in three seasons with Newton and was named the District 10-3A-II Offensive MVP last season.

Barlow and Brown’s teammate at Newton, athlete Joshua Foster, has committed to TCU as well.

Other TCU commitments include QB Max Duggan; WR Kennedy Lewis; DBs Deshawn McCuin, Donavann Collins, William Jones; OL Andrew Coker, Brannon Brown and Marcus Williams; DL Colt Ellison, Myron Warren and Karter Johnson; LBs Wyatt Harris and Zach Marcheselli; and athlete Dee Winters.

TCU’s 2019 class is currently ranked 32nd in the country by 247Sports.