JUST IN: TCU picks up big-time commitment from a 3-star athlete

TCU coach Gary Patterson picked up a big-time commitment from 3-star athlete Joshua Foster (Newton) on Friday. Foster is expected to play safety for the Horned Frogs.
The 6-foot, 165-pound speedster, who announced his verbal pledge via Twitter, chose the Frogs over offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, SMU, Utah and Vanderbilt.
Foster is a two-way player for Newton, as he plays quarterback and defensive back.
Foster is the 16th commitment for TCU in the Class of 2019, and the fourth defensive back along with 3-star safety Deshawn McCuin (Jacksonville) and 3-star cornerbacks Donavann Collins (Cedar Hill) and William Jones (Mansfield Summit).
The rest of TCU’s commitments include QB Max Duggan; RB Daimarqua Foster; WR Kennedy Lewis; offensive linemen Andrew Coker, Brannon Brown and Marcus Williams; defensive linemen Colt Ellison, Myron Warren and Karter Johnson; linebackers Wyatt Harris and Zach Marcheselli; and athlete Dee Winters.
This class is currently ranked No. 28 overall by 247.
