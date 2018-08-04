JUST IN: TCU picks up big-time commitment from a 3-star athlete

TCU coach Gary Patterson picked up a big-time commitment from 3-star athlete Joshua Foster (Newton) on Friday. Foster is expected to play safety for the Horned Frogs.

The 6-foot, 165-pound speedster, who announced his verbal pledge via Twitter, chose the Frogs over offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, SMU, Utah and Vanderbilt.

Blessed and extremely excited to say I am 100% COMMITTED️..here’s the link to the video https://t.co/XeiKIJn33o — Joshua Foster️ (@jfoster_19) August 4, 2018







SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Foster posted a corresponding video with highlights from his youth league days to high school, thanking those who helped him along the way. Toward the end, he said: “I’m extremely blessed to say I’m committed to ...”

The video ended with him donning TCU gear.

Foster is rated as the No. 122 athlete in the country and No. 176 overall prospect in the state, according to 247Sports.





