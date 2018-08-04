TCU coach Gary Patterson landed another commitment on Friday night.
JUST IN: TCU picks up big-time commitment from a 3-star athlete

By Drew Davison

August 04, 2018 07:00 AM

TCU coach Gary Patterson picked up a big-time commitment from 3-star athlete Joshua Foster (Newton) on Friday. Foster is expected to play safety for the Horned Frogs.

The 6-foot, 165-pound speedster, who announced his verbal pledge via Twitter, chose the Frogs over offers from Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, SMU, Utah and Vanderbilt.



Foster posted a corresponding video with highlights from his youth league days to high school, thanking those who helped him along the way. Toward the end, he said: “I’m extremely blessed to say I’m committed to ...”
The video ended with him donning TCU gear.
Foster is rated as the No. 122 athlete in the country and No. 176 overall prospect in the state, according to 247Sports.


Foster is a two-way player for Newton, as he plays quarterback and defensive back.

Foster is the 16th commitment for TCU in the Class of 2019, and the fourth defensive back along with 3-star safety Deshawn McCuin (Jacksonville) and 3-star cornerbacks Donavann Collins (Cedar Hill) and William Jones (Mansfield Summit).

The rest of TCU’s commitments include QB Max Duggan; RB Daimarqua Foster; WR Kennedy Lewis; offensive linemen Andrew Coker, Brannon Brown and Marcus Williams; defensive linemen Colt Ellison, Myron Warren and Karter Johnson; linebackers Wyatt Harris and Zach Marcheselli; and athlete Dee Winters.

This class is currently ranked No. 28 overall by 247.

TCU is a top-10 team going into the 2018 season. Coach Gary Patterson addresses how he handles those types of expectations going into the season.

