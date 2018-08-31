Four TCU players unavailable against Southern for “disciplinary reasons”

TCU will have four players unavailable for Saturday’s season opener against Southern, athletics director Jeremiah Donati said.

Defensive linemen Ross Blacklock, Joseph Broadnax and L.J. Collier, as well as offensive lineman Chris Gaynor, are being held out for “disciplinary reasons,” per Donati.

No further details were provided.

Blacklock is sidelined for the season with an Achilles injury. Broadnax and Collier are expected to be significant contributors along the defensive line this season.

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

Broadnax, a senior, is listed second on the depth chart at defensive tackle behind Terrell Cooper. Collier, another senior, is listed behind Ty Summers at defensive end.

Gaynor, a senior, had been in a battle for the starting right guard job that ultimately went to Trey Elliott. Gaynor is listed behind Elliott on the depth chart.

TCU and Southern will kickoff at 11 a.m. Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium.