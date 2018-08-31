All you need to know for TCU’s season opener: TV, radio, free soda, Frog Alley, etc.

TCU opens its season against Southern on Saturday. The school is pumping it up as “Davey Day” as they honor legendary quarterback Davey O’Brien who won the Heisman Trophy in 1938.

Athletics director Jeremiah Donati also announced the university has a new promotion – free soft drinks for fans. The school has partnered with Pepsi to give every fan a voucher for a free 24 ounce Pepsi product during every home game.

Excited to announce this - EVERY fan who comes to @TCUFootball game this season gets a FREE 24 oz. @Pepsi product. No strings attached. It’s a “thank you” from us for being the best fans in the BIG 12. Vouchers will be handed out upon entry. #FrogFam #KnuckleUp #GoFrogs pic.twitter.com/1Qme5BJUvo — Jeremiah Donati (@JDonati_TCU) August 31, 2018

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

“No strings attached,” Donati said. “It’s a ‘thank you’ from us for being the best fans in the Big 12.”

What else do you need to know before heading to Amon G. Carter Stadium? Here’s the nuts and bolts with TCU having a “pardon our dust” season with construction for the east side “premium seating expansion” underway.

Kickoff: 11 a.m.

TV: Fox Sports Southwest

Radio: WBAP 820 AM; KFZO 99.1 FM (Spanish)

* Fans can also download the TuneIn Radio app to listen on mobile phones.

SHARE COPY LINK TCU opens the 2018 season against FBS school Southern on Saturday. The Horned Frogs will kick off their season at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

Vegas line: Off as Southern is a FBS school

Gates: Open at 9 a.m. Fans entering the east side of the stadium are encouraged to arrive early to avoid long lines at the gates. Gates 7 and 9 are closed due to construction. Fans are encouraged to enter on the West or North sides of the stadium. As you might have noticed on the GameDay Central page, free off-campus parking and complimentary shuttle service is available.

Parking: Open five hours before kickoff (6 a.m.). Lots must be cleared three hours after the game.

Tailgating is permitted at TCU-run lots, as well as pay lots run by St. Stephen’s Presbyterian Church, University United Methodist Church and Paschal High School.

For tailgaters, dump stations are available in Lots 1 and 3 for coals and/or ashes.

Free parking lots (that don’t allow tailgating) are located at McKinney Bible Church (4805 Arborlawn Drive, 929 spots) and Travis Avenue Baptist Church (800 W Berry Street, 450 spots).

Free shuttle services are available from all remote parking lots beginning three hours prior to kickoff. The last shuttle departs the stadium 45 minutes after the conclusion of the game. Shuttles will drop off on Stadium Drive near the Brown-Lupton University Union and on Bellaire Drive North near the Founders Lot.

* Stadium Drive will close for only shuttle service after the game. If parking in Lot 6, traffic will exit left, heading north, on Stadium Drive. Cantey Street is east bound only post game. If parking in Lot 7, traffic will exit right, heading south on Stadium Drive. Bellaire Drive North will be west bound only after game.

Ride share (Uber, Lyft, etc): Pick up and drop off is at the corner of Wabash Avenue and McPherson Avenue, northeast of the stadium.

Taxis are allowed to pick up and drop off at the corner of Stadium Drive and Bellaire Drive North, southeast of the stadium.

Frog Alley: Has moved because of the construction. It’s now in front of Schollmaier Arena.

Frog Alley is open three hours before kickoff (8 a.m.) with the team arriving for the “Frog Walk” 2.5 hours before (8:30 a.m.). The marching band will perform one hour before kickoff (10 a.m.).

SHARE COPY LINK TCU athletics held its annual "Meet the Frogs" event on Saturday. Football players and coach Gary Patterson interacted with fans, as well as the volleyball and soccer teams.

What to wear: This is a “Purple Out” game for TCU.

Tickets: Available for $30 by visiting the athletics website or calling 817-257-8425. The stadium’s ticket office, located in Schollmaier Arena, will open at 8 a.m.and remain open through halftime.

Bag policy: TCU has a standard stadium bag policy. What’s allowed –

▪ Bags that are clear plastic, vinyl or PVC and not exceeding 14 inches by 14 inches

▪ One-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc bag or similar)

▪ One unopened bottle of water

▪ Small clutch bags with or without a handle or strap can be taken into the venue with one of the clear plastic bags

▪ Small clutch bags must be approximately the size of a hand

▪ Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at stadium/arena gates

▪ Backpacks, diaper bags and other similar bags WILL NOT be allowed