“Meet the Frogs” means football season is almost here for TCU

The annual “Meet the Frogs” event at TCU means one thing – football season is close.

“Most definitely,” senior wide receiver Jaelan Austin said. “It just brings back that atmosphere that we have on game days. The crowd and fans we have … it’s awesome.”

TCU held the annual event on Saturday afternoon, and will open its football season next Saturday Sept. 1 against Southern.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

SHARE COPY LINK TCU receiver Jaelan Austin has weight training in his family so it's not a surprise that he took the Frogs' strong man title this spring.

The players and coach Gary Patterson were set up at tables to meet and interact with fans, as well as the volleyball and soccer teams.

Patterson served as the star attraction with a lengthy line all afternoon, posing for selfies and signing autographs. But all the players enjoyed themselves, especially knowing the season kicks off in just a few days.

TCU coach Gary Patterson takes a photo with the volleyball team. Drew Davison ddavison@star-telegram.com

“It was pretty fun,” cornerback Julius Lewis said. “It’s good talking to people, seeing what games they want to come to.”

Lewis’ most memorable moment came when he tried to do a fist pump with a young fan that took three takes.

Austin, meanwhile, was able to show off his new “bling” for his new number (No. 2). Austin had his initials “JA” on one chain and “Deuce” on another.

Austin finally landed No. 2 as a senior. He didn’t have it early in his college career because that had been quarterback Trevone Boykin’s number.

“That’s the number I always had growing up,” Austin said. “Heisman front-runner, Trevone Boykin, that was out of the question [early in my career]. Whenever I got the chance, it’s my senior year, might as well get the number I came in with.”