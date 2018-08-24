Breaking down TCU’s depth chart: Defense and special teams

TCU has released its depth chart going into the 2018 season, and there aren’t too many surprises.
Defensively, Ben Banogu headlines the D-line with Terrell Cooper starting in place of the injured Ross Blacklock. But there is still position battles, namely at cornerback opposite Jeff Gladney.
Here is the defensive depth chart as released by the school on Friday afternoon. For the offense, click here.
LE
Ben Banogu
Michael Epley
Ochaun Mathis
Comment: Banogu is the preseason Big 12 defensive player of the year, and is looking to build on a junior season in which he had 8.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss.
DT
Corey Bethley
George Ellis III
Comment: Bethley played in all 14 games as a true freshman and should take a step forward with a year of experience under his belt.
DT
Terrell Cooper
Joseph Broadnax Jr.
Michael Epley
Comment: Cooper is replacing Ross Blacklock, although Gary Patterson will use a rotation to keep fresh legs along the line.
RE
Ty Summers
L.J. Collier
Brandon Bowen
Comment: Summers is known for his linebacker skills, but this move gives the Frogs more speed off the edge. Summers, who has started more games (25) than anyone else on the roster, has a chance to become the leading tackler in the Gary Patterson era this season.
MLB
Arico Evans
Alec Dunham
Comment: Evans started two games last season, finishing with 37 tackles and a fumble recovery returned for a TD.
SLB
Garret Wallow
Jawaun Johnson
Comment: Wallow, a safety in high school, played in all 14 games as a freshman, while Johnson is a grad transfer who had an impressive season at Northern Illinois last season.
SS
Innis Gaines
La’Kendrick Van Zandt
DeMauryon Holmes
Comment: Gaines made a name for himself with a game-sealing interception against Stanford in last year’s Alamo Bowl.
FS
Niko Small
Trevon Moehrig-Woodard
Ar’Darius Washington
Comment: Small, the Arlington Bowie product, has started 23 games the past two seasons and is among the leaders of the defense.
WS
Ridwan Issahaku
Vernon Scott
Markell Simmons
Comment: Issahaku started 12 games last season, tying for second on the team in tackles with 66.
CB
Julius Lewis OR Noah Daniels
Michael Onyemaobi
Comment: Lewis has battled injuries the past two seasons, but has flashed potential when healthy. If the Frogs want more length at corner, Daniels provides that.
CB
Jeff Gladney
Tony James
Keenan Reed
Comment: Gladney has potential to be a top-five corner in the Big 12, and is coming off a season in which he had two interceptions, including one returned for a TD, and five pass breakups.
Special teams
Kicker
Cole Bunce OR Jonathan Song
Comment: Bunce made the game-winning field goal in the Alamo Bowl, but Song is pushing him for the job. As far as kickoffs, Bunce will be the guy.
Holder
Adam Nunez
Punter
Adam Nunez
Andrew David
Comment: Nunez has been the primary punter the past two seasons, and has fared well averaging 39.4 yards per punt last season.
Kick returner
KaVontae Turpin
Jalen Reagor
Sewo Olonilua
Comment: Turpin is among the best returners in college football.
Punt returner
KaVontae Turpin
Jalen Reagor
Trevon Moehrig-Woodard
Comment: Repeat: Turpin is among the best returners in college football.
Snapper
Antonio Ortiz
Comment: The freshman has garnered praise from Gary Patterson throughout camp.
