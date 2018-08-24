Breaking down TCU’s depth chart: Defense and special teams

TCU has released its depth chart going into the 2018 season, and there aren’t too many surprises.

Defensively, Ben Banogu headlines the D-line with Terrell Cooper starting in place of the injured Ross Blacklock. But there is still position battles, namely at cornerback opposite Jeff Gladney.

Here is the defensive depth chart as released by the school on Friday afternoon. For the offense, click here.





LE

Ben Banogu

Michael Epley

Ochaun Mathis

Comment: Banogu is the preseason Big 12 defensive player of the year, and is looking to build on a junior season in which he had 8.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss.

DT

Corey Bethley

George Ellis III

Comment: Bethley played in all 14 games as a true freshman and should take a step forward with a year of experience under his belt.

DT

Terrell Cooper

Joseph Broadnax Jr.

Michael Epley

Comment: Cooper is replacing Ross Blacklock, although Gary Patterson will use a rotation to keep fresh legs along the line.

RE

Ty Summers

L.J. Collier

Brandon Bowen

Comment: Summers is known for his linebacker skills, but this move gives the Frogs more speed off the edge. Summers, who has started more games (25) than anyone else on the roster, has a chance to become the leading tackler in the Gary Patterson era this season.





MLB

Arico Evans

Alec Dunham

Comment: Evans started two games last season, finishing with 37 tackles and a fumble recovery returned for a TD.

SLB

Garret Wallow

Jawaun Johnson

Comment: Wallow, a safety in high school, played in all 14 games as a freshman, while Johnson is a grad transfer who had an impressive season at Northern Illinois last season.

SS

Innis Gaines

La’Kendrick Van Zandt

DeMauryon Holmes

Comment: Gaines made a name for himself with a game-sealing interception against Stanford in last year’s Alamo Bowl.

FS

Niko Small

Trevon Moehrig-Woodard

Ar’Darius Washington

Comment: Small, the Arlington Bowie product, has started 23 games the past two seasons and is among the leaders of the defense.

WS

Ridwan Issahaku

Vernon Scott

Markell Simmons

Comment: Issahaku started 12 games last season, tying for second on the team in tackles with 66.

CB

Julius Lewis OR Noah Daniels

Michael Onyemaobi

Comment: Lewis has battled injuries the past two seasons, but has flashed potential when healthy. If the Frogs want more length at corner, Daniels provides that.

CB





Jeff Gladney

Tony James

Keenan Reed

Comment: Gladney has potential to be a top-five corner in the Big 12, and is coming off a season in which he had two interceptions, including one returned for a TD, and five pass breakups.

Special teams

Kicker

Cole Bunce OR Jonathan Song

Comment: Bunce made the game-winning field goal in the Alamo Bowl, but Song is pushing him for the job. As far as kickoffs, Bunce will be the guy.

Holder

Adam Nunez

Punter





Adam Nunez

Andrew David

Comment: Nunez has been the primary punter the past two seasons, and has fared well averaging 39.4 yards per punt last season.

Kick returner

KaVontae Turpin

Jalen Reagor

Sewo Olonilua

Comment: Turpin is among the best returners in college football.

Punt returner

KaVontae Turpin

Jalen Reagor

Trevon Moehrig-Woodard

Comment: Repeat: Turpin is among the best returners in college football.

Snapper

Antonio Ortiz

Comment: The freshman has garnered praise from Gary Patterson throughout camp.