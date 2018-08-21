Which TCU players have NFL potential? The Athletic’s Draft expert weighs in

TCU produces NFL talent on a yearly basis. This year should be no different even though the Frogs took a blow to their draft-eligible pool when defensive tackle Ross Blacklock went down with a season-ending Achilles injury.

The Star-Telegram talked with The Athletic’s NFL Draft guru, Dane Brugler, to come up with an early list of draft-eligible prospects on the Frogs.

1. Ben Banogu, DE. Banogu is the easy pick to be the Frogs’ first player taken in the 2019 draft. He’s a speed rusher off the edge, and will be looking to build on his junior season in which he had 8.5 sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss.

Banogu could’ve tested the draft waters after last season, but opted to return. A big season could make him a Day 2 prospect.

2. Darius Anderson, RB. Anderson is a terrific athlete who has a chance to climb this season. He is coming off a year in which he was on pace to top the 1,000-yard mark before an injury knocked him out the final four games.

But Anderson is explosive, averaging 6.0 yards per carry last season and 8.5 yards per carry as a freshman in 2016.

3. KaVontae Turpin, WR. Turpin has a shot at the pros as a shifty return man. At 5-foot-9, 157 pounds, Turpin has shown an ability to make plays in space. His yardage per kickoff and punt returns has gone up each of the last three seasons.

Turpin has returned one punt for a TD in each of the last three seasons, and returned a kickoff for a score last season.

A productive senior year as a return man will put him on the NFL map.

4. Ty Summers, LB. Ty Summers has been Mr. Production for TCU, needing just 73 tackles to become the all-time tackling leader in the Gary Patterson era.

Summers – a quarterback in high school – has position flexibility, too, playing linebacker and defensive end.

As Brugler said, “I don’t think [Summers] will test well, but NFL coaches will really like what he offers.”

An NFL team will surely give Summers at least a look to see what he can do at the next level.

Others to watch

Cornerback Jeff Gladney: Had two interceptions last season, returning one for a 94-yard score at Texas Tech, and projects to be a top-five cornerback in the Big 12 this season.

Left tackle Anthony McKinney: Brugler has “heard some good things about McKinney,” the highly-touted recruit out of JUCO who has the frame (6-foot-8, 314 pounds) to develop.

Guard Cordel Iwuagwu: Started all 14 games last season at left guard last season as a sophomore, and should continue to develop going into his junior season.