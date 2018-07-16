TCU's defense, as usual, expects to be stout

TCU’s football empire under Gary Patterson was built on defense.
No matter how good the offense has been in recent years, the Horned Frogs’ bread is still buttered on defense.
The 2018 defense has all the makings of one of those elite units Patterson has put together in his first full 17 seasons as head coach.
“We can be great. We’re shooting to be first in the big 12 and hopefully first in the nation if we can help it,” said linebacker Ty Summers, who his 73 tackles from breaking Travin Howard’s career tackle record under Patterson. “I know if I just play well that will take care of itself. So it’s about doing my job and helping our team be successful. If it can happen sooner rather than later that would be awesome.”
The defense returns 19 lettermen, so there will be plenty of experienced options to replace the six departing starters.
Defensive end Ben Banogu, who was named the preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, thinks the sky is the limit for the defense.
“This defense can be as good as we want to be. If we come in with a focused mindset and if we limit our mistakes and start fast, I feel like Coach P will get us ready to play with anybody. You get ready not to just play, but to play well,” Banogu said. “That kind of stuff is cool but the stuff that matters is the stuff that happens later on in the year when they start announcing All-Big 12 accolades and that kind of stuff.”
Patterson tried to push back on the insistent questions about his defensive legacy during Monday’s Big 12 media days. But the topic kept being brought up regularly throughout his hour and half media availability.
“I get kind of tired of hearing I’m just a defensive head coach. We have 13 NFL offensive lineman,” Patterson said, somewhat in jest. “Even before we came here TCU was always known for great defensive players. For whatever reason they’ve always come.”
The hallmark for TCU’s best defenses has always been speed and this year’s group could be one of TCU’s fastest.
“Especially in our conference where they spread the ball out and throw it lot,” Summers said. “You don’t have to be huge to tackle somebody. If you’re fast and you hit them in the right spot, they’re going down.”
Patterson and his defensive coaches have been genius at finding those kinds of players for their 4-2-5 scheme.
“We’ve found guys who are fast but aren’t afraid to hit anybody,” Summers said. “Speed is key. Speed is everything.”
Comments