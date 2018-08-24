TCU coach Gary Patterson names Shawn Robinson starting QB

TCU coach Gary Patterson announced his starting quarterback on Saturday. It'll be sophomore Shawn Robinson.
TCU coach Gary Patterson announced his starting quarterback on Saturday. It'll be sophomore Shawn Robinson.
TCU

Breaking down TCU's depth chart: Offense

By Drew Davison

August 24, 2018 04:10 PM

Fort Worth

TCU has released its depth chart going into the 2018 season, and there aren’t too many surprises.

Offensively, there are still battles at left tackle, right guard and wide receiver. But Shawn Robinson is the quarterback and Darius Anderson is the No. 1 running back.

Here is the offensive depth chart as released by the school on Friday afternoon. For the defense and special teams, click here.

QB

Shawn Robinson

Michael Collins

Grayson Muehlstein

TCU's Shawn Robinson on the quarterback "battle" and keeping that starters' mentality

Comment: Robinson earned the nod after fall camp by limiting his interceptions and showing an ability to extend plays with his feet.

RB

Darius Anderson

TCU running back Darius Anderson had a season-ending injury against Oklahoma last season. The junior is ready to get back on the field for the Horned Frogs.

Sewo Olonilua

Kenedy Snell

Comment: Anderson is a freak athlete who was on pace for 1,000 yards last season, and is a home-run threat every time he touches the ball.

WR (X)

Jaelan Austin OR KaVontae Turpin

TreVontae Hights

Comment: Austin and Turpin will both be utilized in the passing game. Austin finished with 242 yards on 15 catches last season, while Turpin had 394 yards on 41 catches with one TD.

WR (H)

Jarrison Stewart

Taye Barber

Comment: Stewart, a senior, is experienced in the Frogs’ offense and had 102 receiving yards with one TD last season. But Barber is a promising freshman.

WR (Y)

Dylan Thomas

Al’Dontre Davis

Comment: Thomas played in every game last season, including one start, while Davis will be looking for his first college action this season.

WR (Z)

Jalen Reagor

Ni’Jeel Meeking

John Stephens Jr.

Comment: Reagor returns after leading the team in receiving a season ago with 576 yards and eight TDs.

LT

Anthony McKinney OR Austin Myers

Quazzel White

Comment: McKinney has the prototypical size, but each will see time this year. One will start, one will serve as the swing tackle.

LG

Cordel Iwuagwu

Casey McDermott Vai

Comment: Iwuagwu started every game last season, and is a veteran presence on the left side.

C

Kellton Hollins

Coy McMillon

Comment: Hollins was the top-rated center in Louisiana coming out of high school and cracks the starting lineup as a sophomore.

RG

Chris Gaynor OR Trey Elliott

Wes Harris

Comment: Gaynor and Elliott are two seniors looking to make the most of their final season.

RT

Lucas Niang

David Bolisomi

Comment: Niang started the final eight games at right tackle last season, and gives the Frogs a veteran on the right side.

TE/ FB

Cole Novak

Artayvious Lynn

Carter Waree

Comment: Novak, a senior walk-on who has seen action in nine career games, is known more for his blocking abilities (his dad, Jeff, was an offensive lineman in the NFL) than his receiving skills.

Shawn Robinson and Michael Collins are expected to split first-team reps as TCU opens its fall camp. Robinson is the favorite, but it's closer than most expect.

