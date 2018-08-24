Breaking down TCU’s depth chart: Offense

TCU has released its depth chart going into the 2018 season, and there aren’t too many surprises.
Offensively, there are still battles at left tackle, right guard and wide receiver. But Shawn Robinson is the quarterback and Darius Anderson is the No. 1 running back.
Here is the offensive depth chart as released by the school on Friday afternoon. For the defense and special teams, click here.
QB
Shawn Robinson
Michael Collins
Grayson Muehlstein
Comment: Robinson earned the nod after fall camp by limiting his interceptions and showing an ability to extend plays with his feet.
RB
Darius Anderson
Sewo Olonilua
Kenedy Snell
Comment: Anderson is a freak athlete who was on pace for 1,000 yards last season, and is a home-run threat every time he touches the ball.
WR (X)
Jaelan Austin OR KaVontae Turpin
TreVontae Hights
Comment: Austin and Turpin will both be utilized in the passing game. Austin finished with 242 yards on 15 catches last season, while Turpin had 394 yards on 41 catches with one TD.
WR (H)
Jarrison Stewart
Taye Barber
Comment: Stewart, a senior, is experienced in the Frogs’ offense and had 102 receiving yards with one TD last season. But Barber is a promising freshman.
WR (Y)
Dylan Thomas
Al’Dontre Davis
Comment: Thomas played in every game last season, including one start, while Davis will be looking for his first college action this season.
WR (Z)
Jalen Reagor
Ni’Jeel Meeking
John Stephens Jr.
Comment: Reagor returns after leading the team in receiving a season ago with 576 yards and eight TDs.
LT
Anthony McKinney OR Austin Myers
Quazzel White
Comment: McKinney has the prototypical size, but each will see time this year. One will start, one will serve as the swing tackle.
LG
Cordel Iwuagwu
Casey McDermott Vai
Comment: Iwuagwu started every game last season, and is a veteran presence on the left side.
C
Kellton Hollins
Coy McMillon
Comment: Hollins was the top-rated center in Louisiana coming out of high school and cracks the starting lineup as a sophomore.
RG
Chris Gaynor OR Trey Elliott
Wes Harris
Comment: Gaynor and Elliott are two seniors looking to make the most of their final season.
RT
Lucas Niang
David Bolisomi
Comment: Niang started the final eight games at right tackle last season, and gives the Frogs a veteran on the right side.
TE/ FB
Cole Novak
Artayvious Lynn
Carter Waree
Comment: Novak, a senior walk-on who has seen action in nine career games, is known more for his blocking abilities (his dad, Jeff, was an offensive lineman in the NFL) than his receiving skills.
