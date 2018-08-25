Former TCU basketball player collapses during alumni game

A former TCU basketball player is reportedly in stable condition after collapsing during the alumni basketball game on Saturday afternoon at Schollmaier Arena.

Johnny Pate fell to the court and had to be resuscitated. An ambulance then transferred him to Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Fort Worth for further tests and evaluation. The cause of his collapse is not known at this point.

“This is what we’ve heard back – Johnny is stable, breathing is normal, pulse is normal and he’s much improved than where he was,” TCU coach Jamie Dixon told the group who attended the game.

“Just say your prayers.”

Pate played at TCU for the 1981-82 and 1982-83 seasons, averaging 3.3 points in six games combined those two seasons.