TCU restructures athletics department to create executive team

Donati, who was promoted to the athletics director position last December, announced several staff promotions in fulfilling what is now a 16-member executive team.

“Over the past eight months, in my new role, I’ve had the opportunity to do a lot of listening and observing when it came to where our needs were,” Donati said in a statement. “A focus of our restructuring was to better serve our student-athletes, coaches and many external constituents. We also want to be strategically positioned when it comes to emerging trends in collegiate athletics.

Jeremiah Donati will replace current TCU athletic director Chris Del Conte when he leaves for Texas. Here are five things to know about the man already serving as Del Conte's right-hand man for Horned Frog Athletics.

“The continued enhancement of our creative team, especially in the areas of social media and video, helps us accomplish that goal.

“I am truly fortunate to have an unbelievable administrative team working with me. We all share the same vision and passion for TCU, and I lean on them for their insight and experiences in their respective areas.”

Mike Sinquefield was promoted to deputy athletics director for internal affairs. His duties include overseeing the football program and office administration, serving as the department’s human resources liaison and is now the sport administrator for men’s basketball.

Ike Ukaegbu has been promoted to senior associate athletics director for compliance, and is also taking over as the sport administrator for swimming and diving.

New to the executive team will be Julie Austin, who was promoted to associate athletics director for marketing and licensing, and Kyle Seay, who was promoted to associate athletics director for digital brand strategy.

Members of the executive team are:

Jeremiah Donati, Director of Intercollegiate Athletics

Mike Sinquefield, Deputy AD for Internal Affairs

Ross Bailey, Senior Associate AD for Facilities and Operations

Gretchen Bouton, Senior Associate AD for Student Services

Kenneth Janak, Senior Associate AD/Athletics Financial Officer

Kim Johnson, Senior Associate AD/Senior Woman Administrator

Ike Ukaegbu, Senior Associate AD for Compliance

Julie Austin, Associate AD for Marketing and Licensing

Mark Cohen, Associate AD for Communications

Jennifer Colley, Associate AD of the TCU Frog Club

Sean Conner, Associate AD for Ticket Operations

Michael Levy, Associate AD for Development

Kyle Seay, Associate AD for Digital Brand Strategy

Shawn Worthen, Associate AD of Academic Services

Jay Fields, Assistant Vice President/General Manager of TCU IMG Sports Marketing

Monica Ray-Goth, Executive Assistant to the Athletics Director

Other departmental promotions included:

John Daniel, Associate Athletics Director for Business and Finance

Brent Cunningham, Assistant Athletics Director for Compliance

Rudy Weiser, Assistant Athletics Director for Development

Deanna Damon, Director of Branding and Licensing

Lindsay Westbrook, Spirit Director

Dominic Fazio, Assistant Director of Development