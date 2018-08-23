TCU restructures athletics department to create executive team

Donati, who was promoted to the athletics director position last December, announced several staff promotions in fulfilling what is now a 16-member executive team.
“Over the past eight months, in my new role, I’ve had the opportunity to do a lot of listening and observing when it came to where our needs were,” Donati said in a statement. “A focus of our restructuring was to better serve our student-athletes, coaches and many external constituents. We also want to be strategically positioned when it comes to emerging trends in collegiate athletics.
“The continued enhancement of our creative team, especially in the areas of social media and video, helps us accomplish that goal.
“I am truly fortunate to have an unbelievable administrative team working with me. We all share the same vision and passion for TCU, and I lean on them for their insight and experiences in their respective areas.”
Mike Sinquefield was promoted to deputy athletics director for internal affairs. His duties include overseeing the football program and office administration, serving as the department’s human resources liaison and is now the sport administrator for men’s basketball.
Ike Ukaegbu has been promoted to senior associate athletics director for compliance, and is also taking over as the sport administrator for swimming and diving.
New to the executive team will be Julie Austin, who was promoted to associate athletics director for marketing and licensing, and Kyle Seay, who was promoted to associate athletics director for digital brand strategy.
Members of the executive team are:
Jeremiah Donati, Director of Intercollegiate Athletics
Mike Sinquefield, Deputy AD for Internal Affairs
Ross Bailey, Senior Associate AD for Facilities and Operations
Gretchen Bouton, Senior Associate AD for Student Services
Kenneth Janak, Senior Associate AD/Athletics Financial Officer
Kim Johnson, Senior Associate AD/Senior Woman Administrator
Ike Ukaegbu, Senior Associate AD for Compliance
Julie Austin, Associate AD for Marketing and Licensing
Mark Cohen, Associate AD for Communications
Jennifer Colley, Associate AD of the TCU Frog Club
Sean Conner, Associate AD for Ticket Operations
Michael Levy, Associate AD for Development
Kyle Seay, Associate AD for Digital Brand Strategy
Shawn Worthen, Associate AD of Academic Services
Jay Fields, Assistant Vice President/General Manager of TCU IMG Sports Marketing
Monica Ray-Goth, Executive Assistant to the Athletics Director
Other departmental promotions included:
John Daniel, Associate Athletics Director for Business and Finance
Brent Cunningham, Assistant Athletics Director for Compliance
Rudy Weiser, Assistant Athletics Director for Development
Deanna Damon, Director of Branding and Licensing
Lindsay Westbrook, Spirit Director
Dominic Fazio, Assistant Director of Development
