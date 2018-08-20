Here’s when TCU fans might find out Urban Meyer’s fate at Ohio State, per a report

TCU fans may get some news later this week when it comes to Ohio State head football coach Urban Meyer.
The Horned Frogs will take on the Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Sept. 15, and it is still possible Meyer might not be on the sidelines for that game.
On Monday, Ohio State University officials put out a statement that its 19-member board of trustees will gather for a meeting at 9 a.m. on Wednesday to review the actions and determine Meyer’s fate.
The Buckeyes’ coach was put on paid administrative leave as an independent committee created by the university investigates what Meyer knew about the domestic violence situation involving former assistant coach Zach Smith, as well as when he knew it.
That committee held an “informal briefing” with board members on Monday to report its findings, according to a statement from the university.
However, according to a report in The Columbus Dispatch, “two sources connected to the investigation said the likely recommendation to university President Michael V. Drake is a suspension for Meyer.”
The report also said “Drake and the board could also opt for a ‘time served’ punishment since Meyer has been removed from football activities for more than two weeks.”
Initially, some thought there was a strong chance Meyer could be fired for his handling of the situation.
Recently, however, many pundits and experts have stated that outcome is now less likely to take place.
Offensive coordinator Ryan Day was named as the team’s acting head coach with Meyer on leave.
Earlier this month, reporter Brett McMurphy released extensive text conversations and interviews with Courtney Smith, the ex-wife of former Buckeyes assistant Zach Smith, who was fired by the university after his history of alleged domestic violence became public. Several of her anecdotes allege that a few of Meyer’s assistant coaches, as well as his wife, Shelley, knew about Zach Smith’s history of domestic abuse.
Smith’s conversations with Meyer’s wife also point to Meyer being aware of the 2015 domestic violence incident. This, despite the fact that the Ohio State coach denied knowing anything about it at Big Ten Media Days.
At Big Ten Media Days, Meyer announced that Smith had been fired. That proclamation came three days after McMurphy reported that Courtney Smith filed a domestic violence protection order against her ex-husband.
In 2009, when he was a University of Florida assistant, Smith was arrested for aggravated battery on a pregnant victim (Courtney), according to a Gainesville Police Department report (she later dropped the charges).
Police reports obtained by Cleveland.com revealed that the Powell Police Department was called to Courtney Smith’s home on Oct. 25, 2015. She told law enforcement that she had “been a victim of sustained physical abuse by [Zach Smith].”
Here is Meyer’s denial at Big Ten Media Days.
“I got a text last night that something happened in 2015, and there was nothing,” Meyer told reporters at the media event. “I don’t know who creates a story like that.”
Smith was part of Meyer’s staff at Florida from 2005-09 and at Ohio State from 2012-17.
Comments