Here’s when TCU fans will find about Urban Meyer’s fate at Ohio State

We now have an idea of when Ohio State will decide the fate of head football coach Urban Meyer.

On Sunday night, the university announced that it expects to conclude its investigation of Meyer for how he handled the dismissal of former assistant coach Zach Smith within the next 14 days.

When that announcement does arrive, TCU coaches, players and fans should know if Meyer will be on the sidelines when the Frogs take on the Buckeyes at AT&T Stadium on Sept. 15.

Here is a full breakdown of how Ohio State plans to conduct the investigation into Meyer and his handling of the situation.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Day was named as the team’s acting head coach while Meyer is on leave.

Last Wednesday morning, reporter Brett McMurphy released extensive text conversations and interviews with Courtney Smith, the ex-wife of former Buckeyes assistant Zach Smith, who was fired by the university after his history of alleged domestic violence became public. Several of her anecdotes allege that a few of Meyer’s assistant coaches, as well as his wife, Shelley, knew about Zach Smith’s history of domestic abuse.

Smith’s conversations with Meyer’s wife also point to Meyer being aware of the 2015 domestic violence incident. This, despite the fact that the Ohio State coach denied knowing anything about it at Big Ten Media Days last week.

In an interview with WatchStadium.com, Courtney Smith talked about what she believed the Ohio State head coach knew regarding the situation.

At Big Ten Media Days, Meyer announced that Smith had been fired. That proclamation came three days after McMurphy reported that Courtney Smith filed a domestic violence protection order against her ex-husband..

In 2009, when he was a University of Florida assistant, Smith was arrested for aggravated battery on a pregnant victim (Courtney), according to a Gainesville Police Department report (she later dropped the charges).





Police reports obtained by Cleveland.com revealed that the Powell Police Department was called to Courtney Smith’s home on Oct. 25, 2015. She told law enforcement that she had “been a victim of sustained physical abuse by [Zach Smith].” Here is Meyer’s denial at Big Ten Media Days.

“I got a text last night that something happened in 2015, and there was nothing,” Meyer told reporters at the media event .“I don’t know who creates a story like that.”

Smith was part of Meyer’s staff at Florida from 2005-09 and at Ohio State from 2012-17.