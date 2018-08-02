Sneak peak into TCU’s new football locker room

TCU is in the midst of raising money for its planned $100 million expansion to the east side of Amon G. Carter Stadium, a project that will add more luxury suites and premium seating.

That will be a boost for today’s sports fan. But the players haven’t been forgotten.

TCU recently updated its football locker room and former linebacker Tank Carder posted a picture of it on Twitter. Former greats such as quarterback Andy Dalton and defensive end Jerry Hughes are highlighted in the renovated room.

It’s part of several projects to enhance the football facilities along with new practice fields, lighting in the indoor facility and a new weight room floor. All of this is to keep TCU competitive with the top programs across the country.