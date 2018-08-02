TCU opens fall camp today. Here are Frogs’ odds to win Big 12 and make CFB Playoff

TCU officially begins preparing for the 2018 season today with the start of fall camp.

As always, there will be plenty of attention on the quarterback position with favorite Shawn Robinson competing with Michael Collins for the starting nod.

There’s questions about the offensive line, too, along with filling the void left by defensive standouts such as Mat Boesen and Travin Howard.

But Gary Patterson always has his team competitive and ready to go. We’ll see early on how the Frogs stack up with a primetime game against the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sept. 15.

An early Las Vegas line had Ohio State as 12-point favorites over TCU. How about other odds, courtesy of www.SportsBettingDime.com?

Odds to win national championship (90/1)

This seems about right for a TCU team that is opening the season with a new quarterback, unknown offensive line and a few holes on defense.

For as good as TCU has been under Patterson, it still faces an uphill battle when it comes to postseason love. If, say, Notre Dame or USC have a similar resume as TCU, it’s hard to see the committee not going with a traditional power in the playoffs.

Even if TCU reaches the playoffs, it’ll still have to knock off two powerhouses to win the championship.

With that begin said, the odds-on favorite to win it all is – shockingly – Alabama (7/2). Clemson (11/2), Ohio State (8/1), Georgia(12/1) and Washington (22/1) round out the top five contenders.

Oklahoma (24/1) has the best odds among Big 12 schools followed by Texas (45/1).

Odds to make the College Football Playoff (15/1)

Again, this seems about right for the Frogs. After all, it’s easier to be one of four teams than just one of one.

Fair or not, they still have to overcome the “small school” bias. But TCU is a known quantity in college football and, barring a complete meltdown game, it should find itself in the mix throughout the season.

The usual suspects have the best odds – Alabama (5/11), Clemson (8/9), Ohio State (9/5), Georgia (2/1), Washington (7/2) and Oklahoma (11/2).

Odds to win the Big 12 (8/1)

These are the third-best odds behind Oklahoma (9/5) and Texas (7/2). West Virginia is listed at 9/1 with “the field” as 15/4 favorites.

Oklahoma is the clear-cut favorite, and Texas is getting better odds based more on its fan base and reputation than substance from last season.

But TCU and West Virginia are legitimate threats to win the title, and there’s nothing wrong with the odds.

TCU has to travel to West Virginia for an early November matchup, and that has the makings of being a pivotal game for which school could play in the Big 12 championship game.