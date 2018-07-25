Go Frogs! TCU’s Gary Patterson throws pool party for 2018 freshman class

TCU football coach Gary Patterson spent Wednesday night with his 2018 freshman class, and they had a simple message in a video posted on Patterson’s Twitter page -- Go Frogs!

2018 Freshman class pic.twitter.com/U2eg8thbjJ — Gary Patterson (@TCUCoachP) July 25, 2018

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

The TCU football team later posted a lenghtier video of the event.

Here is a list of the 20 true freshmen on TCU’s roster, according to the team’s website:

QB: Justin Rogers (6-4, 220 pounds).

OL: Ian Burnette (6-4, 305 pounds); John Lanz (6-3, 295); Kris Dike (6-6, 290); Esteban Avila (6-4, 308).

WRs: Taye Barber (5-9, 186 pounds); John Stephens Jr. (6-4, 195); Tevailance Hunt (6-2, 185); Derius Davis (5-9, 160); Chase Van Wagoner (6-1, 180); Bryson Jackson (6-0, 182).

DBs: Atanza Vonggor (6-1, 200 pounds); Hidari Ceasar (5-11, 175); Trevon Moehrig-Woodward (6-2, 190); Ar’Darius Washington (5-8, 175).

DL: Ochaun Mathis (6-5, 235 pounds); Izaih Filikitonga (6-2, 237).

LBs: Ben Wilson (6-2, 220 pounds); Jacoby Simpson (6-0, 225).

ATH: DeMauryon Holmes (6-1, 200 pounds).