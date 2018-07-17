Here’s what Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy had to say during Big 12 Media Days

Below is the transcript of Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy’s press conference at Big 12 Media Days from Tuesday afternoon:

THE MODERATOR: We’re now joined at the podium by Coach Mike Gundy from Oklahoma State University. Coach, your thoughts about the upcoming season?

MIKE GUNDY: As always, we’re excited about the season. We’ve had a good off season. We’ve got some quality young men in our culture at Oklahoma State. Couldn’t be any more proud of them as I do this and have been fortunate enough to do this be for a long time. I was driving the other day and thinking about the accomplishments that we have in our culture and having a thousand on the APR is awesome, while winning games. Led the league with 20 Academic All- Conference Players, including Justice Hill while winning games is awesome, academic All-Americans, and just the way our guys handle themselves. Really excited about our coaching staff. I think we’ve got a terrific group and looking forward to Coach Knowles on defense and the system that he is bringing and watching our players compete, six weeks or however long that is. Looking forward to the season and got ten or twelve days here before we get started. Get out there and get after it and get some guys that haven’t been on the field a lot.

It’s interesting for us this year, we’ve got several positions where we have a lot of experience and then a couple positions where we don’t have any at all. So that will make it fun.

Q. We’ve heard that you have termed Taylor “the guy”. Does that mean he’s your starter at quarterback? And with this new redshirt rule could that play into how you use what looks like at least three guys that could play quarterback for you this year?

MIKE GUNDY: When we came out of spring we felt very comfortable with Taylor, so certainly going into August he’s our guy. He’s been with us a number of years. He understands our offense. We’re confident in his abilities. We don’t have a clue what we’re going to do with the new redshirt rule. We will have to get together in August and see how it plays out.

Q. Coach, I wanted to get your reaction to Mike Holder’s comments this summer and see whether you agreed or disagreed with what he said about recruiting?

MIKE GUNDY: I would much rather talk about football. I would hate to waste today talking about something off the subject.

Q. What should we expect to see from your defense this season under Coach Jim Knowles compared to previous seasons?

MIKE GUNDY: Glenn was great for us for a number of years. We needed a change. I think Coach Knowles approach and how he’s handled our defense will be different. The 4-2-5 is considerably different than what we’ve done over the last few years.

I’m really as interested and as excited as you are to see what happens. I like watching him coach. Very intriguing person. I think he’s a great teacher. His mannerisms and the way he goes about getting information across to our young men. I would say more of an aggressive approach, but I will be learning just as much as you do as the season progresses.

Q. Obviously, Oklahoma is a big favorite in the preseason poll but with all the losses they had and throughout the league does the league look as wide open for a lot of teams to come in there as you’ve seen in a while?

MIKE GUNDY: I think there is a number of players in this league that make it interesting. A little bit of a rebuilding year from what’s been fantastic quarterback play over the last few years for most of the schools, us included. Some of them have returning guys.

I think the quarterback play is so important in this league and for that matter maybe everywhere in the country. But teams change. As we’ve talked about, earlier with Coach Knowles and our defense, how well we can play early in the year will be interesting. I know there is enough talent on teams in this league to play very well each Saturday. I would go back to the round Robin format of the Big 12. I think that’s why it makes it very interesting. You really don’t have a chance for a let-down any of the Saturdays in the fall.

Q. James Washington and Marcell Ateman are gone, 130 catches, 21 touchdowns in the last season. Who are some of the guys that are going to have to step up, with Mason gone as well?

MIKE GUNDY: Well, Taylor, we talked about him at the quarterback spot. But James and Ateman and Chris Lacy have been great for us, not only great football players, but humble young men that love being on our team. Jalen McCleskey, Tyron who transferred over, Dillon Stoner. We’ve got some guys that have made a number of plays for us that will have to play a bigger role this fall. I think the interesting part of that question is how well our quarterbacks can play early in the year, compared to the immaturity we have at the wide receiver spot, in comparison to Washington and Ateman and Lacy, and then while hanging our hat on our running game with Justice and the young backs we have that we think are going to be good college football players.

Q. Bill Snyder question, you know he’s 79, came off of cancer last year. Were you surprised that he came back this year? You’re also the only remaining Big 12 head coach that was here during his first tenure at K State. What have you seen change with him through the years?

MIKE GUNDY: Honestly, not a lot. Am I surprised he’s coaching? No, I’m not. I will be surprised when he’s not coaching, in my opinion, but I haven’t seen much difference in his approach and obviously when I was an assistant I didn’t have the relationship that I have with him now when I’m at functions like this and meetings and such to be able to spend time with him. Certainly not surprised he’s coaching. The every day operation or game day approach with his team is very similar to when it was when I competed against him as a player in 1989.

Q. What area of the team or program do you feel like you’re better at this year than maybe this time last year?

MIKE GUNDY: Well, I would think that we have improved at the corner position. We played two young corners last year, and there were times those guys got beat up on a little bit just with youth. While doing that, though, they were gaining valuable experience and I thought both of them played considerably better the last four games of the year. So I would hope that we will be better just from an experience standpoint at the corner position.

Q. You said during the spring that you would be shocked if your offensive line wasn’t better than it was last year. I know you brought in a graduate transfer, Cochran, kind of curious what he looks like, can’t miss him. I would think with the competition going on at the quarterback position it could be countered if that offensive line is better than it was a year ago.

MIKE GUNDY: I think that our offensive line will be better than last year. We’ve got four young men that will get quality time that if played a lot of reps against quality opponents. I know that our overall size and strength combination will be better. We will have one position that we won’t have any experience at, but we’ve been down this road before. I’ve always felt like you needed seven offensive linemen to stay fairly healthy and be competitive in order to have a good offense, meaning you need two centers and a role guard and a role tackle. I think we will have that this year. I’m excited about those guys.

We do have a couple young players that, if they pick it up quick and adjust well to Saturdays, they could make us considerably better in the latter part of the season.

Q. To follow up about Taylor, you talked about how good he was in the spring, but I’m curious about his evolution over the summer. This is obviously the first summer he’s been around without Mason around. I assume his role may have changed, but how has he approached the summer and what have you seen out of him in that regard?

MIKE GUNDY: It’s interesting. I have not seen him since April, the end of April, early May. I know that he’s there and training and in school. They only give me information in the summer if there is a problem. So I prefer to go for six weeks and not hear from anybody at all. The demand for them in the strength conditioning with Rob Glass is a big part of what we do. Once we get back into the office in about ten or twelve days we will get a report on the leadership that was provided by our veteran players and sometimes our incoming freshmen. I haven’t heard anything about it which means that it’s going very smooth. Everything is as planned. Taylor is a very intelligent young man. He’s very humble. He understands hard work. He’s put his time and effort in. I would expect him to have had a really good summer and have done everything that Coach Yurcich has asked him to do in bringing our team along in our summer workouts.

Q. Mike, Justice Hill has had a couple of great years. What are your expectations for him this year? How much better can he get?

MIKE GUNDY: Well, he will continue to improve. He’s young. He’s just going into his third year. I think -- well, when he showed up as a freshman he vertical jumped 40 inches. So his leg strength, his power, his experience playing in games, his understanding of our offense, his pass protection, all of that got considerably better over the year. Your first year you’re finding your way. Your second year you start to learn how to play the game at this level, and in your third year it’s really a year if you’re as talented as he is and you can relax and play. I would expect to see that from him. He’s done fantastic in school. He will be graduated this year.